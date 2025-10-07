The legendary trashed home from Slipknot's "Duality" video is about to go on the auction block again, according to The Des Moines Register.

In what is arguably Slipknot's most famous video, the band invited a bunch of their fans to take part in the video shoot for "Duality" and what ended up captured on screen by directors Mark Klasfeld and Tony Petrossian was a chaotic scene with the band performing inside the West Des Moines residence as rambunctious "maggots" smashed their way through glass doors and windows, jumped from the roof onto parked cars and caused utter mayhem.

The home reportedly will be available to bid upon as part of an Oct. 14 foreclosure auction, according to the paper.

About the Slipknot "Duality" Video Shoot

Despite how it turned out, the chaotic nature of the "Duality" video may not have been what was initially intended. Shawn Crahan told Kerrang at the time that they had "asked our real fans to be in the video and people came from all over. It meant so much to us. We weren't supposed to destroy that house — but we did anyway."

One of the band's fans actually had agreed to the use of the house as the structure was due for renovations anyway. But they were surprised by how much destruction had been caused.

Per MTV.com at the time, the homeowners handed the group a "fix or replace" list after the shoot that included windows throughout the house, the entire kitchen, driveway, lawn, front door, rugs, gutters, back door, window frames, basketball backboard, ceiling, chandelier and picnic tables.

READ MORE: Drummer With One Arm Has No Problem Crushing Slipknot's "Duality"

The video, filmed on March 27, 2004, reportedly cost between $300,000 and $500,000 to make. But it helped the song's promotion as the track eventually peaked out at No. 5 for Mainstream Rock, No. 6 for Alternative Airplay and the corresponding video was a popular clip on MTV. "Duality" served as the lead single from Slipknot's Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses album.

Slipknot, "Duality"

What You Need to Know About the "Duality" Home Sale

According to The Des Moines Register, the property at 1050 16th St. in West Des Moines is a 0.77-acre property. It has three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms and the 1,747-square foot home had an assessed value of $336,400 in 2025, according to the Polk County Assessor's Office.

In January, the Bank of New York foreclosed on the home when the owners allegedly failed to pay the $141,403.82 balance owed from their September 2005 mortgage.

The 74-year-old home is scheduled to be auctioned at 10:30AM on Oct. 14 at the John P. Sarcone Justice Center in Downtown Des Moines.

There is a warning attached to the sale that buying a foreclosed property runs the potential buyer the risk of any unpaid taxes or liens on the property, so those interested in purchasing the property should consult a real estate attorney to research any potential additional costs that could be levied.

All sales are cash only, according to the sheriff's website, and first-time buyers must deposit $100 with the sheriff's office in order to participate in the potential sale.