Drummer With One Arm Has No Problem Crushing Slipknot’s ‘Duality’

When it comes to drum covers, tackling Slipknot songs are among the most daunting of challenges. Sure, we've seen a five-year-old expertly air drum at a 'Knot show, but what Jack Thomas, a drummer with one arm, has done here taking on "Duality" is truly inspiring.

"I have been drumming and playing music basically my entire life. As well as with bass guitar, music is everything that I am. About five years ago [age 17], I was involved in a tragic workplace accident that unfortunately resulted in the loss of my right arm. For a brief moment, I thought I'd never be able to play drums again," states Thomas at the top of the video, which then segues into the beginning of Slipknot's 2004 smash hit off Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses).

Nothing on this drum cover is amiss. All the nuances — the tight snare rolls, accented cymbal work — are perfectly in place. Thomas even nails the cymbal catch right at the end.

"I was working on a conveyor belt and I tripped out," Thomas added after finishing the drum cover. "Before I even had a chance to fight for myself, my arm was severed. I had to go inside and get myself some help, which is where I was told, 'Sorry buddy, your arm is gone.' Hearing those words as a human being is not something you know how to react to. We're supposed to get through our life with all our limbs. Being a drummer, that's kind of career-ending. You kind of need all the limbs you have to play the instrument you play. Now I throw into the mix that I was only 17-years old."

The drummer went on to explain that it was only a few minutes before he realized that he can't let this event define him and that it is a new challenge to overcome, encouraging others to adopt the same determined attitude in life. Throwing down the gauntlet, he politely added, "If I can play 'Duality' by Slipknot with just one hand, what's your excuse?"

Watch the drum cover below.

Jack Thomas — Drummer With One Arm — Crushes Slipknot's "Duality"