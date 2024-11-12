Remember the Slipknot Grandma? She’s Going Viral Again

Remember the video of a grandma enjoying a Slipknot concert from a few years ago? She's going viral again, and has even received a nod from fellow metal grandma, Sharon Osbourne.

We first reported on the video back in 2019. The grandma in question was at Slipknot's September show at the PNC Bank Arts Center in New Jersey in support of their newest album at the time, We Are Not Your Kind. That was over five years ago now, when Craig Jones and Jay Weinberg were still members of the band.

It's unclear exactly who took the original clip, but a YouTuber named JT Jasinski shared it as a Reel on Instagram a few days ago with text on it that reads, "Took my grandma to see Slipknot. This was her reaction."

The footage was shot from the general admission section of the concert, so the grandma essentially toughed it out on her feet in the pit for at least part of "Spit It Out." She smiled at the stage in awe of the performance and eventually gave a clap of approval.

An individual commented on the clip alleging that the woman in the video was actually their grandma.

"That was my grandma! I miss her so much. She truly was the most metal grandma out there! This was 2019 in NJ," they wrote, later asking Jasinski to credit the person who originally recorded it.

The Reel has seemingly reached a lot of people in the metal community, as Osbourne wrote in the comments, "Love your grandma." Sum 41's Dave "Brownsound" Baksh also said, "Grannies are the best."

See the clip below.

Someone shared the Reel on the Slipknot Reddit page, referring to the grandma as a "Grandmaggot."

"I was at Iowa Knotfest and some grandma came up to me and gave me a free joint. Made my night," another fan commented.