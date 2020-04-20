Slipknot Announce Rescheduled Knotfest Japan 2021

Slipknot's 2020 edition of Knotfest Japan was postponed in early March as the spread of the coronavirus worsened across the globe. The group has now rescheduled the two-day festival for Jan. 10 and 11 of next year.

Appearing alongside Slipknot, who will be headlining both nights, are Korn, Marilyn Manson, Coldrain, Crossfaith, Suicide Silence, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Noisemaker and Crazy N' Sane on Jan. 10. The next day, Man With a Mission, Anthrax, Babymetal, Survive Said the Prophet, A Crowd of Rebellion and others are all set to perform.

Tickets for the event are on sale now at this location and fans looking for a refund for the originally scheduled dates will be able to get their money back between April 21 and May 20.

When making the decision to postpone Knotfest Japan 2020, Slipknot cited foremost concern for the health and safety of their fans as well as their crew members, acknowledging it was a difficult but necessary decision.

For now, Slipknot and countless artists around the world remain grounded and unable to perform due to the coronavirus pandemic. To keep fans entertained, each week the Knotfest YouTube channel has been uploading full concert performances from various bands and the Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life documentary is now streaming for free as well.

Knotfest Japan 2021

Slipknot / Knotfest