Slipknot’s Knotfest Japan Postponed Again to 2022

Knotfest fans in Japan will wait a while longer for Slipknot to return as the festival event has been pushed back a second time, now set to take place in 2022.

The event was initially scheduled for this past March, but had to be put off due to the global pandemic. A new date was eventually announced for January 10-11, 2021, but with no signs of relief coming anytime soon, organizers for the event have now pushed Knotfest Japan to 2022.

The group and Japanese promoters Hayashi International Promotion laid out the new plan in a statement that reads as follows.

As a result of the ongoing situation with the coronavirus mandates in Japan and around the world, after thorough discussions with Knotfest organizers & Slipknot's concern for the safety of the fans, artists, staff and everyone involved, we regretfully announce the postponement of Knotfest Japan 2020 scheduled for January 10th 2021 and January 11th 2021 at Makuhari Messe. We understand a second postponement is difficult news. Slipkno, their management, and our entire staff sincerely apologize for any inconveniences this has caused the fans that have been looking forward to the event. The new show dates are as follows: Knotfest Japan 2022 Roadshow: April 9th (Saturday) 2022 / Festival: April 10th (Sunday) 2022 Venue: Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 9-11. For people who wish to keep their tickets, please store your purchased tickets in a safe place as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For people who wish to receive a refund, ticket refunds will be available between 10AM on December 2 (Wednesday) 2020 and 11:59PM January 12 (Tuesday) 2021.

Slipknot have remained steadfast in their commitment to fulfilling their touring plan in support of the We Are Not Your Kind album. And they have continued their plans in taking the Knotfest branded festivals to stages in 2021. Just last month, the band teased three Knotfest dates taking place in South America next year with stops in Brazil, Colombia and Chile.

Meanwhile, in a recent chat, singer Corey Taylor teased the possibility of new music also coming in 2021 even with the commitment to finishing their previous album cycle. "The plan right now with Slipknot is to try and a) finish up the touring next year, and b) we're thinking about kind of putting another album out maybe next year," said Taylor while serving as a guest on the Good Company podcast with Scott Bowling.