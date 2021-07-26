Slipknot will bring their Knotfest festival brand to Los Angeles this fall, announcing a Nov. 5 date taking place at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium.

This event will be a one-day concert headlined by Slipknot, with support from Bring Me the Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange and Vended with a special guest appearance by the Cherry Bombs. After staging Knoftest events in recent years at the Glen Helen Amphitheatre, this will mark the first time that Knotfest has taken place in a stadium venue for the Los Angeles crowd.

In addition to the stellar music lineup, attendees will have a chance to sample Slipknot's award-winning small batch Iowa whiskies at the No. 9 Whiskey Bar, including a soon-to-be-announced surprise. And there will be plenty of band-branded beers available at the Knotfest Beer Pit. And yes, the Slipknot Museum will return with plenty of era-specific items to check out from the group's history.

This marks the third Knotfest-branded event taking place this year with the band also staging a Knotfest in Iowa and taking their show on the road with the Knotfest Roadshow. This comes as the group also are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their standout Iowa album, with plenty of Iowa-related merch, music and video content being rolled out as the year continues. Slipknot recently returned to the studio where they've started work on their follow-up to the We Are Not Your Kind album.

Tickets for Knotfest Los Angeles will go on sale to OT9 members and Knotfest.com subscribers at 9AM and 10AM PT on July 27 with the general on sale set for 10AM PT on July 30 over at the KnotfestLosAngeles.com website. Check out a trailer for the upcoming Knotfest Los Angeles below.

Knotfest Los Angeles Trailer

Knotfest Los Angeles