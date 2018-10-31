Slipknot Release New Song ‘All Out Life’

Slipknot have just premiered a new song, titled "All Out Life," on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show. Speaking on the song, frontman Corey Taylor said, "Everybody talks about toxic masculinity and toxic fandom these days. For me, it's more about this toxic idea that unless something came out 10 minutes ago, it's not any good, and that bothers me."

He continued, "It's like, I love new music, but at the same time, don't turn your back on the music that's been. Don't turn your back on the people that worked to make a platform for you to have a platform in the first place, so for me, it's really about ... It's a rallying cry for everyone. It's about all of us getting together and saying, "You know what. Let's not talk about old. Let's not talk about new. Let's talk about what is. Let's talk about what's good, what's real, and get behind that and start embracing things that matter because there's history there and not just because it's the next best thing.”

"I've gotta give credit to Jim, Clown, Alex, Jay, like all the guys, man," he added, regarding the song's creation. "They... because obviously I've been doing my thing, they got together and they just started writing some of the most incredible music that I've ever heard. I mean, it's so good and it was so inspiring to me that I just... I sat right down and wrote. I just... basically, first pass, wrote everything that I was feeling. We went ahead and we re-tracked and we were actually able to beat the demo, which for us is pretty gnarly, dude."

Listen to the track below and be sure to leave us a comment with your thoughts.

Corey Taylor recently claimed that the band is planning on being in the studio to record their next album early in 2019, with the tentative plan to launch a world tour in the summer to coincide with their expected album release. However, the band also recently recorded a new music video, for which details have been shrouded in mystery.

In a separate interview, Taylor made the bold statement that he felt the band had written the heaviest song of their career, before adding, "One of them anyway." He teased the disc as "What if the guys who made Iowa matured?," and stated of their forthcoming release, "Some of this shit is just so hard and dirty fast. It’s fucking really good. It’s also us at our most ambitious, our most experimental, also us doing what we fucking do best which is basically when everybody thinks they’ve got us figured out, we just smack them in the face with everything we’ve got."

Slipknot, "All Out Life" Artwork

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