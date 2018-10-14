We know that Slipknot have been working on new music with plans for a 2019 release, but thanks to Corey Taylor, we can relay that there's now a targeted and narrower timeline on when that record might actually drop. Speaking with Spain's Resurrection Fest TV (seen above), Taylor spoke about plans for everything coming together tentatively for next summer.

During the chat, Taylor talked about a big world tour being in the works, adding, "It all depends on when we get in the studio. Right now, the plan is for us to be in the studio early next year — like, first couple of months next year. So, a couple of months to get that going, a couple of months to get production, new masks, new outfits, new everything, and hopefully be able to come and start touring in the summer when the album comes out."

The vocalist also revealed that the band has 20 songs that they've demoed. "They are really, really good," said Taylor. "It'll just come down to which ones come out the best, and we take that, we make the album out of that, put the album out. However, the way we're talking right now, we're trying to find ways that everyone can hear all the songs. So we'll put the album out, and then maybe we'll release something after that."

In addition to a new album, Slipknot percussionist Shawn Crahan hinted that the band will also find a way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled breakout album next year. "We thought it would be cool to make some art on many different levels for the planet," says Crahan. "We've been gone long enough and I think it's time people understand what's really happening, so we're putting together a little something something for the 20th anniversary."

