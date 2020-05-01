2020 has been really weird. A virus has taken over the world, concerts and festivals are all being canceled and the latest piece of merch that every band seems to now be selling is cloth face masks with their logo slapped on it. You can now sport Slipknot, Pantera, Black Sabbath and more on your face.

Korn were the first band to advertise their own branded face masks back in early March, when the coronavirus was initially starting to spread rapidly in the U.S. Since then, we've also seen them offered in limited-edition merch bundles, offered by Megadeth and Ozzy Osbourne.

This new wave of band logo masks comes from Universal Music, and the proceeds go toward charities like Help Musicians UK and MusiCares. In addition to Slipknot, Pantera and Black Sabbath, you can also get masks featuring Queen, The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Sex Pistols, Volbeat, Willie Nelson and more. They are available from We've Got You Covered. See images of the masks below.

Keep in mind that these masks are not actually considered protection against the virus. The site issued a statement to clarify.

PLEASE UNDERSTAND THAT CLOTH FACE MASKS ARE FOR PERSONAL USE. THEY ARE NEITHER MEDICAL DEVICES NOR PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (“PPE”). FOR THE AVOIDANCE OF DOUBT, THE USE OF CLOTH FACE MASKS DOES NOT PROTECT YOU AGAINST COVID-19, AND IS NOT INTENDED TO REPLACE RECOMMENDED MEASURES TO STOP THE COMMUNITY SPREAD OF COVID-19, SUCH AS SOCIAL DISTANCING, WASHING YOUR HANDS AND REFRAINING FROM TOUCHING YOUR FACE. FOLLOW THE LATEST ADVICE OF PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITIES – SUCH AS THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (OR WHO, SEE WWW.WHO.INT) AND U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION (OR CDC, SEE WWW.CDC.GOV), AS WELL AS LOCAL OFFICIALS AND YOUR OWN HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS – ABOUT THE USE OF FACIAL MASKS.