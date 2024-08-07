Yesterday (Aug. 6), Slipknot launched their 25th anniversary tour with Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture and played their debut album in its entirety except for one track ("Diluted"). It means that two songs (including Corey Taylor's personal favorite) were played live for the first time since 2000 while others were dusted off for the first time in a while as well.

The show took place at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana and marked the first performance of two North American tour legs in support of that classic self-titled debut.

This current run extends through Aug. 17 with a brief break before a Sept. 1 festival performance at Rocklahoma. The second leg, which finds Vended taking Orbit Culture's opening slot, will then run from Sept. 7 through 21, followed by more international tour dates through the end of the year.

While Slipknot have been sporting an onstage look that closely resembles their 1999 one — red jumpsuits, nods to classic masks, etc. — this is the first 2024 performance where the band's debut album was the sole focus of the set.

That's right — Slipknot only played the 14 songs off their first record. As a result, the band's set was about 10 to 15 minutes shorter than their typical headlining performance. However, given the rarity of a full album play, it's doubtful many fans will find a reason to gripe about a marginally shorter than average set.

Both "No Life" and album-closer "Scissors" were played for the first time since 2000. Other rarities include "Get This" (first time since 2019), "Me Inside" (first time since 2015) and "Only One" (first time since 2012).

See the complete setlist and fan-filmed footage from Slipknot's 25th anniversary tour opener further down the page.

"Scissors" Is Corey Taylor's Favorite Slipknot Song

Back in 2020, singer Corey Taylor told the Knotfest website that "Scissors" is his favorite Slipknot song "by far."

"To this day it’s my favorite Slipknot song. I love it because every time we would play it, the whole second half was improvised. We played at each other, free form, free prose, everything. It was violent and gorgeous," he said, adding, "Nothing will ever replace it for me- when we stopped playing it live, I had a hard time enjoying our sets for a very long time."

Slipknot, "Scissors" (Aug. 6, 2024)

Slipknot, "No Life" (Aug. 6, 2024)

Slipknot Setlist — Aug. 6, 2024

[Tape] "742617000027"

01. "(sic)"

02. "Eyeless"

03. "Wait and Bleed"

04. "Get This" (first time since 2019)

05. "Eeyore"

[Tape] "Tattered & Torn" (Sid Wilson Remix)

06. "Me Inside" (first time since 2015)

07. "Liberate"

[Tape] "Frail Limb Nursery"

08. "Purity"

09. "Prosthetics"

10. "No Life" (first time since 2000)

11. "Only One" (first time since 2012)

Encore:

[Tape] "Mudslide"

12. "Spit It Out"

13. "Surfacing"

14. "Scissors" (first time since 2000)

via setlist.fm

Slipknot Tour Dates

As stated above, Slipknot's touring activities will keep them on the road into December.

See all of the upcoming dates at the band's website.