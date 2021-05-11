Slipknot mastermind Shawn "Clown" Crahan has created a cannabis line. Dubbed "Clown Cannabis," the line will officially be out on May 17.

As of now, upon entering the website, visitors are asked to confirm that they are above the age of 21. A green cartoon of Clown's most notable, Slipknot-era mask appears over a black marijuana leaf pattern on the homepage, where you can scroll down to sign up for the brand's newsletter. You can also follow the various social media accounts by clicking on the widgets provided.

Other than that, we have no idea what products the line will include, so we'll have to wait until May 17 to find out the rest. See the teaser animation on Clown Cannabis' Instagram below.

This is a fantastic time to start a cannabis line, as marijuana is officially legal in 17 states in the U.S. as of April 2021, as well as Washington D.C. and Guam, according to U.S. News. Several states, such as New Jersey, Montana and Arizona, passed legalizations bills with the 2020 Election, and New York and Virginia both legalized recreational use in 2021.

As for Clown's other endeavors, Slipknot have really begun building up the hype for the follow-up to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind. Earlier this year, Corey Taylor revealed that the 'Knot's next album might be "conceptual," and he also teased his new mask — which he described as "uncomfortable."

With Stone Sour on hiatus and Taylor's debut solo album CMFT already out, it's safe to assume that something from Slipknot will be the next big project to be released.