Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan Releases Another New Solo Song

Slipknot co-founder Shawn "Clown" Crahan surprised us all yesterday (June 11) when he dropped two solo songs — and now he's released another.

Though the video is titled "Brainwash Love - Feed the Worms Birds" on YouTube, the description actually says that the song is called "Cut Throat." Just like yesterday's releases, "Brainwash Love - Death Inside" and "Live Your Life," both the music and art for this third track is credited to Crahan. All three tracks are electric instrumentals.

Check out the new track below.

The YouTube channel these tracks were uploaded to is called Live Your Life, and it now has over 1,200 subscribers, which is double than what it had when the first two videos were uploaded yesterday. The links to all of Crahan's social media profiles, including the website theclown.com, are pasted in the description box.

While Crahan hasn't openly discussed these new tracks thus far, and whether or not he will be releasing a full solo album, he has teased Slipknot's upcoming endeavors quite a bit over the last few weeks.

"We're hoping to be done by the end of July," he told Minneapolis' 93X regarding the follow-up to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind — which he hopes they will be able to release sometime later this year.

"Here's the deal — I could personally write 10 songs, which I did not write all of the music on this [new album]. But let's say I did, it wouldn't matter. Unless everybody put their love on it, those aren't going anywhere," he explained. "Not one of them."

M. Shawn Crahan - "Brainwash Love - Feed the Worms Birds"