Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Shows How Badly He’s Burned in New Videos – ‘Basically Melted’

Slipknot's Sid Wilson shared a few videos following his fire accident last week, showing how badly he's burned as a result of it.

Slipknot shared a statement on Aug. 23 that Wilson had been hospitalized following an "accident," and then the musician posted a video from the hospital discussing what had happened on his own social media.

"Hey everybody, I had an explosion in my face," he said in the clip.

As per Wilson's Instagram, he left the hospital the following day, and was receiving assistance at home from his partner, Kelly Osbourne. He's shared a few other videos since then, including one where he shaved his face over the burns and another of Osbourne changing the dressing on his arm.

How Wilson Got Burned

Wilson recalled how the accident occurred and what injuries he sustained earlier this week to Fox News. He'd apparently been working with a wood pile burn on his property in Iowa, where he lives with Osbourne and their son Sidney.

He tried to expedite the burn process by pouring gas on the debris. When he couldn't find a branch to help him light the pile from a distance, he decided to bend down and light it directly.

The rocker immediately took his four-wheeler back to his house and told Osbourne they needed to go to the doctor. After initially going to an urgent care facility, he was transferred to a hospital in Des Moines.

"My whole right arm is bandaged up, half of my left arm," he described of the injuries. "My face is basically melted from nose down. But the swelling's gone down, and they said the face is kind of amazing that it's regenerative, it happens real fast, seems to heal quickly."

The Musician Is Still Recovering

Fortunately, he's on the mend. Yesterday (Aug. 29), he shared a post back in the hospital getting some of the gauze removed from his burns and wrote that he's "halfway there." It's a bit graphic, so if you have a weak stomach, it may be in your best interest to skip watching the video and take our word for it.

A few fellow rock and metal musicians commented on the video wishing Wilson well, including Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta, Korn's Jonathan Davis and Ray Luzier, Phil Demmel and more.

If you can take it, see it for yourself below.