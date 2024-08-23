Slipknot's Sid Wilson was injured today in an "accident" stemming from what the musician said was the "leftovers" of a bonfire while he was "working on the farm."

In the first of two video updates, Wilson described the event as an "explosion," as he was being treated for burns in a hospital.

Statement From Slipknot

After Wilson shared his first video, informing fans he sustained burns but offering very little details, Slipknot shared a statement confirming their bandmate had been in an accident.

The group, who have been out celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album on tour, also reassured fans that Wilson will be back onstage at their next show at Rocklahoma on Sept. 1.

See the full statement below.

Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body. He’s recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon.

READ MORE: The Best Nu-Metal Album of Each Year Since 1994

Sid Wilson Posts Video

"I had an explosion in my face. I'm okay. I'm gonna be okay but I did have some serious burns to my face and arms," Wilson says in a video that was shared on Instagram and taken from inside a hospital.

He said they took X-rays of his chest and that he was "singed everywhere."

"My eyebrows are singed. My mouth is blistered. My arms [are burnt] pretty bad — both my arms," Wilson explains, easing worry when saying, "I'm gonna be alright, you guys and I don't care what it takes, I will see you on tour."

"I'm allergic to fire apparently," he jokes, in decent spirits all things considered.

A baby is heard off camera, which Wilson acknowledges with a term of endearment, suggesting his son Sidney and partner Kelly Osbourne are nearby him.

In a second video, Wilson is being transported to a "better facility because they have a better burn place there," noting the worst burns he suffered are on his arms.

"They're going to shave my head, so say goodbye to the long hair," he also says, later reassuring fans, "If I'm on here talking to you the way I am, it's not terrible."

"I will say, I do know better," he confesses, reluctant to speak in specific terms, "So, everyone out there, be really safe when you're messing with fire. [It's] something I've dealt with tons of times. Of course, the one time I second guessed and go, 'Oh, I'll be all right..." he trails off.

Later in the video, Wilson alludes to a "bonfire," saying that he had already sustained burns.

"There were some leftovers and I got a little whoosh fire," he reveals. "It was not from a show, [it was from] out working on the farm."

Watch the full 13-minute video below.

READ MORE: 10 Unforgettable Sid Wilson Moments

Loudwire wishes Wilson a full and quick recovery.

Every Slipknot Song Ranked Push your fingers into your eyes. Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff