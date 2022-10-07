Slipknot Earn Third No. 1 U.K. Album With ‘The End, So Far’

Congratulations to Slipknot, who've officially earned their third No. 1 album on the U.K. charts with their latest release The End, So Far.

The Iowa metal outfit was up against a reissue of George Michael's 1996 album Older for the No. 1 spot, with The End, So Far beating it by 340 units [via Official Charts]. It was a close race — with The Snuts' sophomore album Burn The Empire following in at No. 3.

The End, So Far came out exactly a week ago today and is the Knot's third U.K. chart topper, after 2001's Iowa and 2019's We Are Not Your Kind, so it's also their second consecutive U.K. No. 1. It was the most-downloaded album in the U.K. over the last week as well.

Metal has been dominating the U.K. charts as of late. Last month, Ozzy Osbourne's newest solo album Patient Number Nine landed at No. 2 on the chart, making it the highest-placing album in the U.K. of his career.

We'll have to stay tuned and see where The End, So Far debuts in the U.S. next.

This latest Slipknot release came in multiple formats, but for those who purchased it on vinyl or cassette, you may have noticed that the wrong title was actually printed on the cover. Fans on the internet have pointed out over the last few days that the album cover actually reads The End for Now..., while the sticker on the protective plastic wrap has the correct title. CDs appear to have the correct title on them as well.

As for the album itself, fans seemed to have rather polarizing opinions of it upon its release. Some seemed satisfied with the experimental nature of some of the songs, while others were disappointed and don't think it lived up to the Vol. 3 comparisons Corey Taylor had been making in the months leading up to its release.

Check out some of the fan reactions here, and read the things our staff loves about the album at this location.

Slipknot have one more U.S. performance scheduled for 2022, which will take place tonight in Irvine, Calif. Then, they'll head to Mexico and South America. Check out their full itinerary on their website.