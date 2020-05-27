Slipknot, Underoath + Code Orange Featured in Knotfest Streaming Event

Slipknot were expecting to be playing shows with Code Orange and Underoath this year, but they're settling for the next best thing during the global pandemic. The Knotfest website will be hosting a Knotfest Roadshow streaming event this Friday.

The event, scheduled to kick off at 6PM ET / 3PM PT at Knotfest.com this Friday (May 29), will be hosted by Beez and features Slipknot, Underoath and Code Orange. In addition, special Knotfest merch will be available to purchase over a 72-hour period at this location including items that would've been featured this summer.

Knotfest.com

Slipknot will be streaming their 2019 headline set from Graspop Festival in Belgium, filmed shortly before the band’s chart topping album, We Are Not Your Kind was released. It will preview with an exclusive interview with Clown conducted by Ryan J Downey.

Underoath will be streaming their performance from The Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas from 2016 where they performed their seminal album, They’re Only Chasing Safety in full and will feature a portion of Ryan J. Downey's Deep Dive interview with Underoath frontman, Spencer Chamberlain conducted by Ryan J Downey.

Code Orange will be streaming their ‘Last Ones Left: In Fear of the End’ performance that originally aired on Twitch back in March to launch their critically acclaimed album, Underneath and will feature a portion of Clown's Electric Theater chat with frontman Jami Morgan.

Knotfest Roadshow 2020 Stream Trailer

The streaming event comes as Knotfest.com announces new content, including a Clown-hosted interview series titled Electric Theater, with the first episode featuring Code Orange's Jami Morgan. Watch that below:

Code Orange's Jami Morgan Speaks With Clown's Electric Theater