Slipknot Invite Viral Kid Drummer Onstage, Take Photos Backstage

Earlier this week, five-year-old drumming sensation Caleb H stole the heart of Slipknot fans worldwide, perfectly air-drumming along to the band's set. He followed it up with a drum cover which was uploaded to YouTube and now he was invited backstage to hang with the band and Jay Weinberg even brought him onstage to throw some drum sticks into the crowd with him.

The hang session took place at Slipknot's Jan. 24 show in Birmingham, England and was documented on Weinberg's Instagram page, where he posted a slideshow of pictures and video. Caleb, decked out in a Weinberg-styled mask and red Slipknot jumpsuit, got the opportunity of a lifetime, playing on Weinberg's massive kit and posing for pictures with all the members of Slipknot.

Weinberg walked to the front of the stage with Caleb, which was met with an overwhelming response from the crowd. With a few drumsticks in hand, the Slipknot skinsman schooled the youngster on being a pro rocker, encouraging him to toss some sticks into the audience before posing for another photo and walking offstage.

"It was such a blast inviting this young shredder Caleb to last night's show in Birmingham," Weinberg wrote on Instagram.

View the slideshow below to see the photos and video from this amazing moment.

In case you missed it, here's the clip of Caleb that went viral.

Meanwhile, Slipknot's headlining European tour with Behemoth continues. Get tickets here.