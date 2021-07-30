Slipknot + ZZ Top Dominate Metal + Rock Charts After Deaths of Joey Jordison + Dusty Hill

Slipknot and ZZ Top are filling the top spots of the Apple Music charts following the deaths of Joey Jordison and Dusty Hill.

Rock and metal fans are now discovering or rediscovering the music of both bands. Jordison, perhaps the most important metal drummer of the last 25 years, influenced an entire generation with his highly technical and wildly creative playing. The strength of his memory has brought four Slipknot songs into the Top 10 of the Apple Music Metal Songs chart.

“Duality” currently sits at No. 4 on the chart, while “Before I Forget,” “Psychosocial” and “Wait and Bleed” hit No. 6, 7 and 8, respectively. Slipknot’s self-titled debut album is No. 4 on the Top Metal Albums chart, while Iowa is No. 5, All Hope Is Gone is No. 7, and Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses is No. 8. Each song and album in the Top 10 features Jordison’s playing.

Apple Music

Apple Music

ZZ Top’s reascension into the charts is even more prolific. The iconic band’s music currently fills seven spots in the Top Rock Songs chart, with “Sharp Dressed Man” peaking at No. 2. Two versions of “La Grange” have also entered the Top 10. As for ZZ Top albums, the band’s Greatest Hits compilation is No. 5 on the Top Rock Albums chart and their classic Tres Hombres has reached No. 9.

Apple Music

Apple Music

Dusty Hill’s contributions to rock ’n’ roll and popular culture can not be understated. Along with a 50-year career and dozens of classic songs penned, the iconic image of the bearded bassist next to Billy Gibbons is one of the most prevailing in rock history.

Rest in power to two top-shelf legends of rock and metal.