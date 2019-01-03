The calendar has turned to 2019 and one act vying to make an early impact on the year are Smash Into Pieces, the Swedish rock outfit who recently released their Evolver album. The band is teaming with Loudwire to exclusively premiere their new video for "Superstar in Me" as they hope to live up to the song's name with some major U.S. touring to start the year -- playing dates with In Flames and Within Temptation in February and March.

The "Superstar in Me" clip follows the story of The Apocalypse DJ, who is known as the "red personality" in the group and the band's leader. In the video, we see a young masked and robed child envisioning what his life might become. A grown up version of The Apocalypse DJ now has a really cool, light-centric mask with a detail toward an eye catching stage presentation, definitely the realization that his rudimentary childhood mask promised.

"While people around me accepted to live sadly ever after, like ants building a pile of dirt for their queen, that wasn’t enough for me. I always felt different. I always felt like I was meant for something else. I needed to rock my microphone," says The Apocalypse DJ. "I lost track of time, lost track of what was real and what was fiction. And sometimes I think I almost lost my mind, but in the end I came out on top. A brand new me was born. A re-creation of my being. A remix that had developed a set of super-skills. With this power, I knew my dreams could become true. I just needed to find a group of like-minded individuals.

Now on their fourth album, the band leader adds, "With Unbreakable I was just a spirit in the booklet. With The Apocalypse DJ, my name and photo made it to the cover. With Rise and Shine, I took my place as the superhero, DJ and drummer of the band. With Evolver, I’ve started my quest: to change the world of music as we know it. The time has come to EVOLVE the human race and open their minds."

In addition to The Apocalypse DJ, Smash Into Pieces features Benjamin Jennebo (the yellow personality), Per Bergquist (the blue personality) and Chris Adam Hedman Sörbye (the green personality and the band's vocalist). Together, they bring their colorful personas and presence to the concert stage, and for those who turn up early, you'll be able to see what Smash Into Pieces have to offer on their North American trek with Within Temptation and In Flames. The tour starts Feb. 28 in Baltimore, with shows booked through March 19 in Los Angeles. See all of the dates listed below.

Smash Into Pieces Opening for Within Temptation + In Flames

Feb. 28 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

March 1 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

March 2 - New York, N.Y. @ Playstation Theater

March 3 - Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

March 5 - Montreal, Quebec @ L'Olympia

March 6 - Toronto, Ontario @ REBEL

March 8 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

March 9 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

March 11 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

March 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

March 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Ballroom

March 15 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre

March 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox

March 18 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

March 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

