Smashing Pumpkins Announce 30th Anniversary ‘Gish’ Livestream Celebration

The Smashing Pumpkins will add another chapter to their "Gishtory" this weekend when the band celebrates the 30th anniversary of their debut album with a special two-hour livestream event encompassing all things Gish.

Taking place this Saturday (May 29) at 8PM ET/5PM PT and 7PM in the Chicago-based band's central time zone, the livestream will feature a Q&A session, a vinyl listening party and the special world exclusive preview of some unreleased music. The event will take place at singer Billy Corgan's Madame ZuZu's in Highland Park, Illinois.

Tickets to attend the livestream are going for $19.91 (which was the year the album was released) and will be available starting this Friday (May 28) at 12N ET / 9AM PT at the band's official online store. Select proceeds from the event will be donated to the PAWS no-kill animal shelter in Chicago.

Madame ZuZu's tea shop in Highland Park will also celebrate the album through the weekend by offering limited edition Gish merchandise, art prints, posters and more while displaying a private collection of Gish era memorabilia and offering a Gish psychedelic cake baked by the vegan bakery Pie Pie My Darling.

Plus, those visiting Madame ZuZu's can pre-order and pick up a limited edition HOP Butcher beer named Soul Head after Corgan's Gish amp. The beer is also available at select Chicago-area retailers. Pre-orders for those living in the Chicago area for 8-packs of Soul Head can be made here for pickup in store on May 29 and 30.

And, as music can be a shared experience, Smashing Pumpkins have launched a web portal to share your Gish memories. Plus there's a digital scavenger hunt that will take place across the band's social platforms where Gish-related trivia and clues will be released. One winner will be announced on May 28 to receive the ultimate Gish merch collection.

And as if that wasn't enough, it's time to pass down Gish to your kiddies with a new downloadable coloring sheet. The youngest fans are invited to submit their artwork online for the "Gish Coloring Contest" with a chance to win a merch store gift card.

The Smashing Pumpkins initially recorded their debut album between December of 1990 and March of 1991 with producer Butch Vig at Vig's Smart Studios in Wisconsin. The album featured early fan favorites "Siva," "Rhinoceros" and "I Am One" and the critical acclaim helped pave the way for their breakout success one album later.