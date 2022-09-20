Smashing Pumpkins Announce 3-Part Album ‘ATUM,’ Share New Song ‘Beguiled’
This week, the Smashing Pumpkins announced their 12th studio album, ATUM. Pronounced "autumn" and billed as a sequel to 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/The Machines of God, it arrives in three parts this fall. The band had previously talked up the effort over the last two years.
The Pumpkins previewed the forthcoming album with the single "Beguiled" on Monday (Sept. 19).
ATUM, called a "rock opera in three acts" by the Billy Corgan-led alt-rockers, emerges piecemeal on Nov. 15 (Act 1), Jan. 31, 2023 (Act 2), and April 21, 2023 (Act 3). A box set of the full album with bonus tracks will accompany the final act's release. Pre-order it here.
Before it received its title, Smashing Pumpkins confirmed work on ATUM as early as fall 2020. The band's 11th album, Cyr, came out that November. Corgan previously spoke to the "rock opera" aspects of ATUM.
This week, Corgan also announced a new podcast, Thirty-Three With William Patrick Corgan. Each episode will feature an unreleased Pumpkins song. Listen to it here.
Smashing Pumpkins are set to perform "Beguiled" on The Tonight Show on Friday (Sept. 23), per Pitchfork. They'll tour North America with Jane's Addiction and Poppy throughout the fall. See the dates under the video. Get tickets here. Listen to "Beguiled" below.
Smashing Pumpkins, "Beguiled"
Smashing Pumpkins, Janes Addiction + Poppy Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
Oct. 2 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Ctr
Oct. 3 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr
Oct. 5 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr
Oct. 7 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Oct. 8 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock
Oct. 10 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 11 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 13 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun
Oct. 14 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
Oct. 16 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Oct. 18 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 19 – New York City, N.Y. @ MSG
Oct. 21 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Ctr
Oct. 22 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 24 – Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 26 – Montreal, Canada @ Bell Ctr
Oct. 27 – Quebec City, Canada @ Centre Videotron
Oct. 30 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
Nov. 1 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr
Nov. 2 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 4 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr
Nov. 5 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Ctr
Nov. 7 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Nov. 9 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Nov. 11 – Vancouver, Canada @ Rogers Arena
Nov. 12 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 13 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Nov. 15 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Ctr
Nov. 16 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Ctr
Nov. 18 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Ctr
Nov. 19 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl