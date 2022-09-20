This week, the Smashing Pumpkins announced their 12th studio album, ATUM. Pronounced "autumn" and billed as a sequel to 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/The Machines of God, it arrives in three parts this fall. The band had previously talked up the effort over the last two years.

The Pumpkins previewed the forthcoming album with the single "Beguiled" on Monday (Sept. 19).

ATUM, called a "rock opera in three acts" by the Billy Corgan-led alt-rockers, emerges piecemeal on Nov. 15 (Act 1), Jan. 31, 2023 (Act 2), and April 21, 2023 (Act 3). A box set of the full album with bonus tracks will accompany the final act's release. Pre-order it here.

Before it received its title, Smashing Pumpkins confirmed work on ATUM as early as fall 2020. The band's 11th album, Cyr, came out that November. Corgan previously spoke to the "rock opera" aspects of ATUM.

This week, Corgan also announced a new podcast, Thirty-Three With William Patrick Corgan. Each episode will feature an unreleased Pumpkins song. Listen to it here.

Smashing Pumpkins are set to perform "Beguiled" on The Tonight Show on Friday (Sept. 23), per Pitchfork. They'll tour North America with Jane's Addiction and Poppy throughout the fall. See the dates under the video. Get tickets here. Listen to "Beguiled" below.

Smashing Pumpkins, "Beguiled"

Smashing Pumpkins, "Beguiled" (Music Video)

Smashing Pumpkins, Janes Addiction + Poppy Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Oct. 2 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Ctr

Oct. 3 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr

Oct. 5 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr

Oct. 7 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 8 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock

Oct. 10 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 11 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 13 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun

Oct. 14 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Oct. 16 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Oct. 18 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 19 – New York City, N.Y. @ MSG

Oct. 21 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Ctr

Oct. 22 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 24 – Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 26 – Montreal, Canada @ Bell Ctr

Oct. 27 – Quebec City, Canada @ Centre Videotron

Oct. 30 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Nov. 1 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr

Nov. 2 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 4 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr

Nov. 5 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Ctr

Nov. 7 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Nov. 9 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Nov. 11 – Vancouver, Canada @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 12 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 13 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Nov. 15 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Ctr

Nov. 16 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Ctr

Nov. 18 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Ctr

Nov. 19 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl