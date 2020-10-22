Smashing Pumpkins have more story to tell, especially where two of their biggest records are concerned. The band has revealed that a new "sequel" conceptual album is in the works, completing the trilogy that started with Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and later continued with Machina.

The record in question is expected to arrive in late 2021 and is said to be currently in the works, even as the band's new Cyr double album is on the horizon with a Nov. 27 street date. Pre-order that record here.

The album sequel is just part of several items pertaining to the Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness double album. The group is also plotting a special one-off live virtual chat moderated by Daniel P Carter with the Pumpkins' own Billy Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlin. The album turns 25 this weekend and to mark the occasion, the chat will take place on Zoom with a live Q&A and discussion this Friday (Oct. 23) at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. To take part, check here and fans are also encouraged to share their memories of the album here.

In related news the band also confirmed a world arena tour celebrating the album and a new partnership with HUF Worldwide featuring a limited edition capsule of co-branded goods featuring the album's iconic artwork. Dates for the tour will be announced soon. Meanwhile the HUF Worldwide capsule can be found here.