This October, Smashing Pumpkins will hit the road on the "Spirits on Fire Tour" with special guest Jane's Addiction and additional support from either Poppy or Meg Myers at select dates.

The 32-date run kicks off on Oct. 2 in Dallas, Texas and will venture eastward, up into Canada and back down across the boarder, straight into the heartland and then on over toward the west coast with a final show set for Nov. 19 in Los Angeles, California.

Joining Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction for the majority of the run is the enigmatic, genre-bending Poppy, who released her fourth album, Flux, in September of last year. The only two instances where she will not open the show are Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, for which alt-rock/art pop musician Meg Myers will assume the opening duties.

See the complete list of tour dates below and look for tickets to go on sale here on May 13 at 10AM local time with a pre-sale beginning on May 12 at 10AM local time.

Smashing Pumpkins 2022 North American Tour Dates

Oct. 02 -Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center **

Oct. 03 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center **

Oct. 05 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center **

Oct. 07 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena **

Oct. 08 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Casino **

Oct. 10 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena **

Oct. 11 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena **

Oct. 13 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun **

Oct. 14 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena **

Oct. 16 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden **

Oct. 18 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena **

Oct. 19 - New York City, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden **

Oct. 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center **

Oct. 22 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena *^

Oct. 24 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena **

Oct. 26 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre **

Oct. 27 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Centre Videotron **

Oct. 29 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *^

Oct. 30 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum **

Nov. 01 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center **

Nov. 02 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena **

Nov. 04 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center **

Nov. 05 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center **

Nov. 07 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena **

Nov. 09 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena **

Nov. 11 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena **

Nov. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena **

Nov. 13 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center **

Nov. 15 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center **

Nov. 16 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center **

Nov. 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center **

Nov. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl **

** with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Poppy

*^ with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Meg Myers