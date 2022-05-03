Billy Corgan Offers Middle Finger to Conspiracy Theorists Regarding His Voice

Does Billy Corgan read r/SmashingPumpkins? Because the Smashing Pumpkins bandleader seemingly responded to comments about his voice made by those he called "conspiracists" this week.

And he did so by giving them the finger.

His precise meaning is still unraveling, but it appears Corgan was replying to remarks surrounding Smashing Pumpkins' gig last Saturday (April 30) at Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee.

As a fan-captured video on Reddit shows, Corgan gave an inspired and elongated wail during Pumpkins' performance of the heavy Mellon Collie deep cut "X.Y.U." at Beale Street. The growl was perhaps a bit higher in pitch than the recorded performance. (As of this writing, the clip has yet to make it to YouTube.)

Is the discussion surrounding that what the Smashing Pumpkins frontman was responding to? To wit, a current look at the Pumpkins Reddit shows many expressing astonishment at the live vocalization and Corgan's response, it would seem, not exactly criticism.

"Apparently he unleashed some vintage Corgan screams during 'X.Y.U.' last night," one Redditor said. "People say he can't scream anymore, guess he's saying 'Fuck You (An Ode to No One)' to that," another added.

"I was there and pretty close to the front," one said, "the vocal performance on 'X.Y.U.' was very impressive."

Regardless, atop of a live photo of him flipping the bird onstage — trusty Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin behind him — Corgan dictated to whom he meant the middle finger on Monday (May 2).

"To the conspiracists about the state of my voice," he wrote. The Pumpkins re-shared the same image.

Another Redditor remarked, "He reads this subreddit lol."

Meanwhile, Corgan presumably continues to ready the anticipated 33-song sequel to 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness that the Smashing Pumpkins figurehead said was in the works last year.

Catch Corgan's post and the live "X.Y.U." clip below. Underneath, see Smashing Pumpkins' remaining spring U.S. tour dates and get tickets here.

Smashing Pumpkins, "X.Y.U." (Live Excerpt) - April 30, 2022

Smashing Pumpkins Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

May 5 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Teatro Metro

May 6 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Teatro Metro

May 7 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Teatro Metro

May 13 – Santa Barbara, Calif. @ S.B. Bowl

May 14 – Redondo Beach, Calif. @ BeachLife

May 15 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Anselmo Amp.

May 17 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amp.

May 18 – Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amp.

May 20 – New Orleans, La. @ Champions Square

May 21 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Co.

May 22 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 24 – Portsmouth, Va. @ A.U. Bank Pavilion

May 25 – Greensboro, N.C. @ White Oak Amp.

May 27 – Newport, Ky. @ PromoWest Pavilion

May 28 – Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live!

May 29 – Chillicothe, Ill. @ Summer Camp