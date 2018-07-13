Believe it or not, there was a time when Shinedown's Lynyrd Skynyrd cover got pulled from their sets, but as Brent Smith told us earlier this year, we have Sully Erna to thank for its return. "It's not your song to hold onto," Erna once reminded Smith, which made him reconsider the song's exclusion from their shows. "He was making the point about it's not about the painter it's about the painting and that stuck with me for a long time," said Smith. Count on this one being in the sets and the fans loving it more than ever.