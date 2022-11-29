Soulfly Announce Huge 57-Date Tour With Three Sections of Different Openers

It's going to be a busy early 2023 for Soulfly, who've just announced a massive 57-date tour run that will take from the West Coast to the East Coast and then back to the West Coast by the time all is finished.

The band will be out in support of their latest studio album Totem, inviting Florida death metal outfit Bodybox to join them for the entire run.

There will be different openers for each of the three sections of the run. Half Hearted Voices will get the audience going from the tour opening date Jan. 25 in Tucson, Arizona through Feb. 16 in Baltimore, Maryland. Skinflint jump on board Feb. 17 in Clifton, New Jersey as the tour circles back across the country and they drop off after the March 5 stop in St. Paul, Minnesota. Then Drift help take things back home starting with a March 7 show in Omaha, Nebraska through to the tour finale April 1 in Soulfly's home state in Tempe, Arizona. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.

Tickets for Soulfly's touring will go on sale this Friday (Dec. 2) at 10AM local time and you can get your tickets here.

Soulfly released their Totem album back in August, featuring the single "Superstition."

Soulfly With Bodybox + Half Heard Voices

Jan. 25 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rock

Jan. 26 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Orpheum

Jan. 27 - Farmington, N.M. @ Inspired Moments Event Center

Jan. 28 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

Jan. 29 - El Paso, Texas @ RockHouse

Jan. 31 - Tulsa, Okla. @ The Vanguard

Feb. 01 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Feb. 02 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live

Feb. 03 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box

Feb. 04 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Feb. 05 - New Orleans, La. @ The Parish

Feb. 07 - Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. @ Downtown Music Hall

Feb. 08 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Underbelly

Feb. 09 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Haven

Feb. 10 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Feb. 11 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

Feb. 13 - West Columbia, S.C. @ New Brookland Tavern

Feb. 14 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

Feb. 15 - Bensalem, Pa. @ Broken Goblet Brewing

Feb. 16 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Soulfly With Bodybox + Skinflint:

Feb. 17 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz

Feb. 18 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

Feb. 19 - Hamden, Ct. @ Space Ballroom

Feb. 20 - Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

Feb. 21 - Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground

Feb. 23 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Lost Horizon

Feb. 24 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rec Room

Feb. 25 - Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedrafts

Feb. 26 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse

Feb. 28 - Columbus, Ohio @ Skully’s Music Diner

March 01 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

March 02 - Battle Creek, Mich. @ The Music Factory

March 03 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

March 04 - Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theatre

March 05 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club

Soulfly With Bodybox + Drift:

March 07 - Omaha, Neb. @ Waiting Room

March 08 - Springfield, Mo. @ Outland Ballroom

March 10 - Denver, Colo. @ HQ

March 11 - Greeley, Colo. @ Moxi Theater

March 13 - Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station

March 14 - Great Falls, Mont. @ The Newberry

March 15 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Knitting Factory

March 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

March 17 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

March 18 - Eugene, Ore. @ WOW Hall

March 19 - Reno, Nev. @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

March 21 - Petaluma, Calif. @ The Phoenix Theater

March 22 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

March 23 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Atrium @ The Catalyst

March 24 - San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge

March 25 - Fresno, Calif. @ Strummer’s

March 26 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Music Hall

March 28 - Palmdale, Calif. @ Transplants Brewing Company

March 29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom

March 30 - Pomona, Calif. @ Glass House

March 31 - San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box

April 01 - Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee Theatre