Soulfly Announce Huge 57-Date Tour With Three Sections of Different Openers
It's going to be a busy early 2023 for Soulfly, who've just announced a massive 57-date tour run that will take from the West Coast to the East Coast and then back to the West Coast by the time all is finished.
The band will be out in support of their latest studio album Totem, inviting Florida death metal outfit Bodybox to join them for the entire run.
There will be different openers for each of the three sections of the run. Half Hearted Voices will get the audience going from the tour opening date Jan. 25 in Tucson, Arizona through Feb. 16 in Baltimore, Maryland. Skinflint jump on board Feb. 17 in Clifton, New Jersey as the tour circles back across the country and they drop off after the March 5 stop in St. Paul, Minnesota. Then Drift help take things back home starting with a March 7 show in Omaha, Nebraska through to the tour finale April 1 in Soulfly's home state in Tempe, Arizona. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.
Tickets for Soulfly's touring will go on sale this Friday (Dec. 2) at 10AM local time and you can get your tickets here.
Soulfly released their Totem album back in August, featuring the single "Superstition."
Soulfly With Bodybox + Half Heard Voices
Jan. 25 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rock
Jan. 26 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Orpheum
Jan. 27 - Farmington, N.M. @ Inspired Moments Event Center
Jan. 28 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad
Jan. 29 - El Paso, Texas @ RockHouse
Jan. 31 - Tulsa, Okla. @ The Vanguard
Feb. 01 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees
Feb. 02 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live
Feb. 03 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box
Feb. 04 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
Feb. 05 - New Orleans, La. @ The Parish
Feb. 07 - Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. @ Downtown Music Hall
Feb. 08 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Underbelly
Feb. 09 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Haven
Feb. 10 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
Feb. 11 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
Feb. 13 - West Columbia, S.C. @ New Brookland Tavern
Feb. 14 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27
Feb. 15 - Bensalem, Pa. @ Broken Goblet Brewing
Feb. 16 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
Soulfly With Bodybox + Skinflint:
Feb. 17 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz
Feb. 18 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Feb. 19 - Hamden, Ct. @ Space Ballroom
Feb. 20 - Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall
Feb. 21 - Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground
Feb. 23 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Lost Horizon
Feb. 24 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rec Room
Feb. 25 - Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedrafts
Feb. 26 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse
Feb. 28 - Columbus, Ohio @ Skully’s Music Diner
March 01 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop
March 02 - Battle Creek, Mich. @ The Music Factory
March 03 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
March 04 - Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theatre
March 05 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club
Soulfly With Bodybox + Drift:
March 07 - Omaha, Neb. @ Waiting Room
March 08 - Springfield, Mo. @ Outland Ballroom
March 10 - Denver, Colo. @ HQ
March 11 - Greeley, Colo. @ Moxi Theater
March 13 - Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station
March 14 - Great Falls, Mont. @ The Newberry
March 15 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Knitting Factory
March 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
March 17 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom
March 18 - Eugene, Ore. @ WOW Hall
March 19 - Reno, Nev. @ Virginia Street Brewhouse
March 21 - Petaluma, Calif. @ The Phoenix Theater
March 22 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
March 23 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Atrium @ The Catalyst
March 24 - San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge
March 25 - Fresno, Calif. @ Strummer’s
March 26 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Music Hall
March 28 - Palmdale, Calif. @ Transplants Brewing Company
March 29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom
March 30 - Pomona, Calif. @ Glass House
March 31 - San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box
April 01 - Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee Theatre