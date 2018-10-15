This Friday (Oct. 19) will see the release of Soulfly's latest LP, Ritual, and now the band has revealed the first leg of touring in support of the record will kick off in late January and run through the month of February. Incite will be providing support from the beginning of the trek with Canadian melodic death groove outfit Kataklysm joining in February. The complete list of confirmed dates can be found below.

"Fuck yeah! We’re finally getting ready to tour America and Canada!" Soulfly guitarst and singer Max Cavalera says in a statement. "We have the almighty Kataklysm and thrash masters Incite with us to pulverize city after city, night after night! We are gonna destroy everything that comes in our path! Join us and let the ritual begin!!!"

Kataklysm released their 13th album, Meditations, back in June. Meanwhile, Incite have set January 25 as the date when their upcoming LP, Built to Destroy, will land on shelves.

"Metalheads! We're fired up to hit the road with Soulfly and Kataklysm and all the other killer bands on this bill," Incite frontman Richie Cavalera says. "This will be the first tour in support of our new album, so expect to hear some new Incite tracks at these raging shows!"

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday (Oct. 19) at 10:00AM local time. Head over to the official Soulfly website for more details and ticket links.

Soulfly w/Incite

Jan. 25 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

Jan. 26 - Dallas, Tex. @ Gas Monkey

Jan. 27 - Austin, Tex. @ Come & Take It Live

Jan. 28 - New Orleans, La. @ Santos

Jan. 31 - Feb. 4 - 70000 Tons of Metal Cruise (Soulfly only)

Soulfly w/ Kataklysm + Incite, Chaoseum (Feb 5-11), Alukah (Feb 12 - 18), Skinflint (Feb 19-26)

Feb. 05 - Orlando, Fla. @ Soundbar

Feb. 06 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

Feb. 07 - Frederick, Md. @ Cafe 611

Feb. 08 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz

Feb. 09 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb/Tsunami Fest

Feb. 10 - Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

Feb. 11 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

Feb. 12 - Toronto, Ontario @ Mod Club

Feb. 13 - Flint, Mich. @ Buick City Events Center

Feb. 14 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Feb. 15 - Ft Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

Feb. 16 - Dayton, Ohio @ Oddbodys

Feb. 17 - Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

Feb. 18 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Riot Room

Feb. 19 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios Live

Feb. 20 - Grand Junction, Colo. @- Mesa Theater

Feb. 22 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Pin

Feb. 23 - Seattle, Wash. @ Club Sur Rocks

Feb. 24 - Portland, Ore. @ BossaNova

Feb. 25 - Petaluma, Calif. @ Phoenix Theatre

Feb. 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720 Club

