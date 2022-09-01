See Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil Perform With The Pretty Reckless in Seattle

Given Seattle's music history, you never know who will make an appearance during a concert there. Last night (Aug. 31), fans in attendance of The Pretty Reckless' show at Seattle's Moore Theatre not only also got to see Ayron Jones, but also Soundgarden riff master Kim Thayil as well.

Thayil came out during The Pretty Reckless' set to play "Only Love Can Save Me Now" and a cover of Soundgarden's 1989 track "Loud Love." He played on the recorded version of "Only Love Can Save Me Now" with bandmate Matt Cameron, which appeared on The Pretty Reckless' 2021 album Death by Rock and Roll. "Loud Love," on the other hand, has become a staple in TPR's live set all of 2022, and their studio rendition will be included on their upcoming release Other Worlds.

The Soundgarden guitarist came out onstage just prior to the guitar solo in "Only Love Can Save Me Now." Taylor Momsen introduced him to the crowd, saying, "It is my honor to introduce the legendary Kim Thayil."

See fan-filmed footage of both songs he played with the band below.

Momsen has since shared a photo from the performance on her Instagram, writing, "Thank you to the legendary Kim Thayil for joining us for an unforgettable night at Seattle's Moore Theatre... I'm once again humbled to share the stage with you my dear friend, what an amazing human being."

The vocalist first played live with Thayil back in 2019 during the I Am the Highway tribute concert that was held in honor of Chris Cornell.

The Pretty Reckless' tour continues tomorrow night (Sept. 2) at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Wash. with Greta Van Fleet. Get tickets through this link, and pre-order the upcoming Other Worlds here.

