Soundgarden Regain Control of Social Media Accounts, Will Ban Trolls + Conspiracy Theorists

The surviving members of Soundgarden have temporarily regained access to their website and social media accounts. The band has also announced a new policy on comments from fans, stating that inflammatory rhetoric about the band’s family members or conspiracy theories regarding Chris Cornell will result in an automatic ban.

In a claim filed by Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd earlier this year, the musicians stated that Chris Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell, locked them out of Soundgarden’s social media accounts, website, YouTube channel and more. After creating accounts using the anagram Nudedragons, the trio of grunge musicians finally addressed their fans from the Soundgarden social media accounts for the first time since late 2019.

“Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, the personal representative of the estate of Christopher Cornell, are pleased to announce that, effective June 15, 2021, they have come to temporary agreement that will transfer the Soundgarden social media accounts and website to the band’s remaining members, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, and Ben Shepherd and their managers, Red Light Management,” the band posted.

“This includes Soundgarden’s website [www.soundgardenworld.com], Facebook [facebook.com/Soundgarden], Instagram [instagram.com/soundgarden], and Twitter [twitter.com/soundgarden]. The agreement marks a productive first step towards healing and open dialogue, and the parties wish for the social media accounts to celebrate the band’s accomplishments and music, while continuing to honor Chris’ legacy.”

In a separate post, Soundgarden addressed the negative dialogue that has found its way into the comments sections of their various social media pages:

Hey Soundgarden friends, fans and family!

Our site is intended to celebrate the music, achievements, career and legacy of the band along with news and information about any current and future plans, including relevant solo work. We encourage our fans to share their comments, praise and criticism, but we do expect these to be appropriate, courteous and respectful to each other and to the band. We are super stoked to have our socials return to discussions and posts about being in a f***ing great ROCK BAND!! Remember the guitars, drums, vocals and volume?!!! No more comments about wives, children, exes, significant others, siblings, parents, great aunts, 2nd cousins… etc. of any of the current or former band members… get it?!! It should go without saying, to the adults in the room, that there won't be any threats, bullying or mocking of any kind, directed at anyone. Furthermore, don't post discussions or inane conspiracy theories casting blame for harm to Chris Cornell. If anybody's comments are inappropriate in these ways, they will be removed. If anybody's comments are threatening, bullying or abusive, OR if we have to remove more than one of anybody's comments, they will lose the opportunity to continue commenting on our site. We admire the character and caliber of all the fans who've supported and grown with us over the years, geez…decades!!

Keep us proud! Peace and love to our brothers and sisters!!XO Soundgarden

Soundgarden revealed earlier this year that a final Soundgarden album is to be completed sometime in the future. Vicky Cornell has also shared her desire for Chris’ work to be posthumously released. “It's the most important thing to me, seeing how much people love him, miss him, respect him, and how much we want more of his music out there. So everything will be released,” Vicky says.