Spencer Charnas Describes the ‘Fun’ Part About Listening to Ice Nine Kills

Ice Nine Kills are obviously known for their horror-inspired songs, but the band isn't necessarily all dark and scary. During a chat with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, frontman Spencer Charnas got into the lighthearted side of the band, and described one of the "fun" parts about it that their fans get to experience.

Charnas admitted that although he's a huge horror fan, he's also a big fan of comedy, and noted that some of Ice Nine Kills' music is also influenced by that genre.

"Really, if you listen to our band, it's horror-driven and scary and can be serious, but a lot of the times, it's very tongue-in-cheek with the videos and some of the word play that we do. So it really is very influenced by not only horror, but by comedy as well," he said.

However, one of the most unique experiences some of the band's fans have pointed out is that they actually guess which horror movie each of their songs is about.

"I've heard this directly from our fans themselves, saying that it makes such a cool experience when we put out an album, and oftentimes they try not to do the research online about which song is about what movie, and try to figure it out for themselves," he explained.

"I think that what we try to inspire to do is make the songs good whether you know the movies or not, you know? Because at the end of the day, you gotta have great melodies and great structure and just a powerful song. But, I think with doing the movies and music together, you get that sort of added layer of kind of being an investigator, trying to figure out, 'Oh, now I get that line. I get what he's talking about,' or, 'I get that reference or that word play.'"

Ultimately, the vocalist believes it "enriches" the listening experience if fans have seen the films that the songs are based on, and it's rewarding for him knowing that the band helped introduce people to horror movies they hadn't previously seen. Therefore, not only do they cover the hugely popular movies, but some of the lesser-known ones as well, such as Silent Night, Deadly Night.

Ice Nine Kills will open for the legendary Metallica this Friday (Feb. 25) at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., and then they'll embark on a tour with Black Veil Brides and Motionless in White starting in March. See the list of dates on their website.

