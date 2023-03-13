Spiritbox Confirm They Have Dropped Off Falling in Reverse Tour Dates

Spiritbox have confirmed that they've dropped their planned dates later this year with Falling in Reverse. The news comes after multiple support acts had come under fire on social media for signing on to the tour, as Falling in Reverse singer Ronnie Radke is a polarizing figure in the world of rock and metal.

Falling in Reverse had previously announced a summer tour with Ice Nine Kills that also found a variety of acts playing select dates. Those acts included Underoath, Slaughter to Prevail, Catch Your Breath, Spiritbox and Crown the Empire. Spiritbox were due to be part of dates in late July, playing alongside the two primary acts and Catch Your Breath.

Some fans expressed their displeasure with the lineup.

Late last week, after facing backlash from their fans, Spiritbox scrubbed their social media of postings about the tour. However, no announcement was made about whether or not they intended to still be part of the run. Then, Monday afternoon (March 13), the band confirmed that they would not be taking part in the run. "We have withdrawn from the 6 shows we were scheduled to perform on the Popular Monstour," tweeted the band, with no further commentary on the decision.

READ MORE: Pandora Predicts Rising Rock Artists to Watch in 2023

The band have directed fans who may be looking for refunds to reach out to the point of sale.

Outside of the Falling in Reverse dates, Spiritbox are hitting the road elsewhere this year. They have Australian shows coming up later this month, with a North American tour in April and May before they head off to Europe for shows leading into the summer. Stay up to date on all the band's touring here.