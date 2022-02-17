Spiritbox will build thematically on their 2021 debut Eternal Blue with Eternal Blue: A Spiritbox Graphic Novel, due in June from Z2 Comics.

The upcoming graphic novel uses the hit metal album's lyrics — not to mention the band's name itself — to craft a haunting visual narrative pairing Spiritbox's artistry with the work of veteran comic scribe Jim Krueger (Earth X, Justice) and artist Amilcar Pinna (Poppy's Inferno, Generation X). It tells the story of Eva, a "brilliant painter on the verge of unbelievable acclaim and success," according to a press release.

"But her inability to reconcile her public perception with her true self allows a Spiritbox — a device used to communicate with the dead — to transport her to an ethereal world," it adds.

Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante says, "I am in love with this story and artwork. I cannot wait for you to discover Eva and the world that she has been thrust into. It truly is an extension of my feelings and the state of mind I held while writing our album … and the lyrics that resonate with me still."

"Although we are very different," she continues, "I can't help but let a lot of myself seep into Eva's personality and experiences. I care about her so much. Jim and Amilcar are brilliant and we are so happy to share this with you after keeping it to ourselves for so long."

The book will be available as both a softcover and a hardcover, as well as bundles editions that include a replica "Spiritbox device," and a platinum set with three exclusive art prints.

Pre-order A Spiritbox Graphic Novel here. Check out more from Z2 Comics on Instagram and Facebook. See the book cover and print art from A Spiritbox Graphic Novel below.

Spiritbox's Eternal Blue was Loudwire's Album of the Year last year, as well as a favorite 2021 debut. The band will tour North America with Underoath starting this month.

Spiritbox Graphic Novel Video Trailer

Spiritbox Graphic Novel Cover Art

Spiritbox Graphic Novel Art Prints

