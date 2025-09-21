One Dead, Two Injured in Fatal Stabbing at Phish Concert

One person was killed – and two more were injured – in a fatal stabbing that took place outside of a recent Phish concert in Hampton, VA, multiple sources report.

What Happened at Phish’s Hampton Show?

This past Friday (Sept. 19), the legendary jam band played the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, VA as part of their Summer 2025 tour.

According to Rolling Stone (via Yahoo! News):

Police responded to a violent altercation just after 9:30 p.m. ET, according to a police report from the Hampton Police Division. According to the report published Saturday, the suspect fled the scene on foot, but detectives managed to identify “all parties involved,” adding it appeared “to be an isolated incident.”

The report itself – issued by Cpl. Shaun Stalnaker – also specifies that the attack(s) took place around “the 1000 block of Coliseum Drive. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from laceration injuries, one of which was life-threatening.”

The report continues:

Preliminary investigation revealed that an argument had taken place among several individuals, which escalated into a physical altercation. During the altercation, one victim sustained a life-threatening injury, while two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Following the incident, the suspect fled the scene on foot. Additional officers in the area were able to locate and detain a possible suspect shortly thereafter. Members from the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and rendered medical assistance. The first victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The second victim was also transported and is currently receiving medical treatment. A third adult male victim later arrived at a local hospital as a walk-in, also suffering from a laceration determined to be non-life-threatening. Detectives from the Hampton Police Division’s Major Crimes Unit are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.00. Cpl. Shaun Stalnaker will receive questions about this release.

Lastly, Cpl. Stalnaker updated the report on Sept. 20 to confirm: “Through the continued progression of the investigation, detectives have identified all parties involved and appears to be an isolated incident. The case remains active, and no further updates are available at this time.”

On the setlist.fm page for the performance, one user commented that the incident took place “in the parking lot after the show.” Hence why Phish played their full (19-song) set that night, and they returned to the same stage the following night (Sept. 20). Also, tonight’s scheduled third performance at the venue will conclude Phish’s Summer 2025 tour.

How Have Phish Responded?

As of now, Hampton Coliseum has yet to issue a statement on the stabbing. Phish have, however, via a statement shared on their social media accounts on Sept. 20.

“During last night’s show, a tragic incident took place in the parking lot outside Hampton Coliseum,” the band begins, continuing:

There was an altercation behind one of the tents in the unofficial vending area in which someone lost their life and two other people were injured. We don’t have more information than what has been reported by the police, who called it an isolated incident, but what we do know is upsetting enough. We are deeply saddened by this and our hearts go out to all of those affected.

You can see their statement below:

Naturally, most people have responded to those posts with sympathy.

For instance, someone on Facebook replied, “When there’s an incident like this at a Phish show, or a Dead show for that matter, it’s a sign that we need more peace in the world now more than ever.” Likewise, an Instagram user wrote: “You know the world is becoming a dark place when stuff happens at a phish show.”

Another person on Instagram added more details regarding what might’ve happened:

Very sad. What we heard was that a local was attempting to rob vendors during the show and was spraying people with bear spray or mace and sprayed a female vendor, someone saw this happening and in an attempt to protect the victim, stabbed the attacker. Not confirmed but that was the word on lot last night.



Other Phish News

Although Phish’s current tour is ending tonight, they’re still set to return for a string of New Year’s Eve shows at Madison Square Garden. Specifically, their four-night stretch will run from Dec. 28 – Dec. 31, 2025. You can see all the details – and grab tickets – here.

Phish frontman/guitarist Trey Anastasio’s other group – the Trey Anastasio Band – will be playing their own batch of shows this November as well. They’ll be appearing at places such as New York City’s Beacon Theatre and The Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colo. during the second half of the month. You can check out all of the dates, and buy tickets, here.