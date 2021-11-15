Starset’s ‘My Demons’ Has Been Certified as a Platinum Single

Congrats are in order for Starset, as the group's single "My Demons" has now been certified platinum by the RIAA.

"My Demons" actually served as the introduction to the band for most, as it was the dead single off their 2013 album Transmissions. The song served as a great showcase for the band's sound, melding electronic sounds with anthemic and string-backed soaring vocals.

As with many acts just trying to find their audience, it was a slow burn rise for "My Demons" over the years. The song only hit No. 26 on the Billboard Rock Airplay chart, but that was enough to gain some ears and help propel their future releases.

The track was officially certified as a gold release on July 19, 2018, reaching 500,000 digital certified units. The jump to platinum seller was shorter, with the most recent certification for one million digital certified units coming on Nov. 11.

In the time since the song was released, Starset have issued three more studio album with the latest being Horizons that arrived just last month.

Congrats to Starset and look for Starset back on tour this fall (perhaps with "My Demons" in the set). Revisit the song below.

Starset, "My Demons"