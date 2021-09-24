Starset Explore New High With ‘Leaving This World Behind’

The Starset story continues, with the band exploring themes of pain, love, descent and triumph through their new Horizons album. Adding another piece to the puzzle is the song and video for "Leaving This World Behind."

Veering a bit from the narrative of their previous video for "The Breach" but obviously still set in the same world, this latest clip centers on a young man under thought control rushing to a video screen in an empty room where he's subjected to a colorful spectrum hurtling toward an unending central destination while occasionally a centralized logo appears to continue his programming.

The clip feels representative of the song's narrative that focuses on the exploration of a new high. "So sing tonight / We’re everbright / Burning through space / I see your face / I could beat kryptonite / We’re so alive / Forever high / Hold on my dear / There’ll be no fear / Leaving this world behind," sings Dustin Bates in the soaring new song setting the tone for the transmission delivered. Get a closer look at the lyrics and video below.

Starset, "Leaving This World Behind" Lyrics

beautiful

new frontier

high above the rain in the atmosphere

what wonders I have discovered

my soul

is ever clear

never felt this way I do with you here

I hope there’s never another so sing tonight

we’re everbright

burning through space

I see your face

I could beat kryptonite

we’re so alive

forever high

hold on my dear

there’ll be no fear

leaving this world behind far away above the earth

we'll soar through the curvature

away from all our dark matters

and escape the barriers

that we've manufactured

going into the hereafter I'll wait if you take

forever long

I’ll listen for your song so sing tonight

we’re everbright

burning through space

I see your face

I could beat kryptonite

we’re so alive

forever high

hold on my dear

there’ll be no fear

leaving this world behind so sing tonight

we’re everbright

burning through space

I see your face

I could beat kryptonite

we’re so alive

forever high

hold on my dear

there’ll be no fear

leaving this world behind leaving this world behind

Starset, "Leaving This World Behind"

As stated, "Leaving This World Behind" is featured on the band's upcoming Horizons album, due Oct. 22 through Fearless Records. The song follows on the heels of the recently released single "The Breach." Pre-orders for the album are currently being taken here.

Starset will also be hitting the road this fall for their next round of demonstrations. Be sure to check the dates to see when they'll be appearing in a town near you.

