Starset Explore New High With ‘Leaving This World Behind’
The Starset story continues, with the band exploring themes of pain, love, descent and triumph through their new Horizons album. Adding another piece to the puzzle is the song and video for "Leaving This World Behind."
Veering a bit from the narrative of their previous video for "The Breach" but obviously still set in the same world, this latest clip centers on a young man under thought control rushing to a video screen in an empty room where he's subjected to a colorful spectrum hurtling toward an unending central destination while occasionally a centralized logo appears to continue his programming.
The clip feels representative of the song's narrative that focuses on the exploration of a new high. "So sing tonight / We’re everbright / Burning through space / I see your face / I could beat kryptonite / We’re so alive / Forever high / Hold on my dear / There’ll be no fear / Leaving this world behind," sings Dustin Bates in the soaring new song setting the tone for the transmission delivered. Get a closer look at the lyrics and video below.
Starset, "Leaving This World Behind" Lyrics
beautiful
new frontier
high above the rain in the atmosphere
what wonders I have discovered
my soul
is ever clear
never felt this way I do with you here
I hope there’s never another
so sing tonight
we’re everbright
burning through space
I see your face
I could beat kryptonite
we’re so alive
forever high
hold on my dear
there’ll be no fear
leaving this world behind
far away above the earth
we'll soar through the curvature
away from all our dark matters
and escape the barriers
that we've manufactured
going into the hereafter
I'll wait if you take
forever long
I’ll listen for your song
so sing tonight
we’re everbright
burning through space
I see your face
I could beat kryptonite
we’re so alive
forever high
hold on my dear
there’ll be no fear
leaving this world behind
so sing tonight
we’re everbright
burning through space
I see your face
I could beat kryptonite
we’re so alive
forever high
hold on my dear
there’ll be no fear
leaving this world behind
leaving this world behind
Starset, "Leaving This World Behind"
As stated, "Leaving This World Behind" is featured on the band's upcoming Horizons album, due Oct. 22 through Fearless Records. The song follows on the heels of the recently released single "The Breach." Pre-orders for the album are currently being taken here.
Starset will also be hitting the road this fall for their next round of demonstrations. Be sure to check the dates to see when they'll be appearing in a town near you.
