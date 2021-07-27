Starset Announce Late Fall 2021 Tour Dates
You can add Starset to the list of acts returning to the road in 2021. The space-focused outfit will be staging their latest round of demonstrations this fall in venues across the U.S.
The trek launches on Nov. 3 in Asheville, North Carolina with the group carrying over tour dates into mid-December before concluding the run Dec. 18 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Dustin Bates and crew have been relatively quiet since touring in support of their 2019 Divisions album, but they did release the new song "Infected" back in April to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the Arknights video game release.
All dates, cities and venues for the band's fall demonstrations can be viewed below. Those interested in fan club/VIP packages can check in to the band's website this Wednesday (July 28) at 10AM local time to take advantage of that option. There will also be a Citi cardmember pre-sale starting today (July 27) at 12N ET and running through Thursday (July 29) at 10PM local time. Get details on that here. The general public on sale will start this Friday (July 30) at 10AM local time at this location.
Starset 2021 Demonstrations
Nov. 3 — Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
Nov. 4 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine
Nov. 5 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
Nov. 7 — Ft. Smith, Ark. @ Temple Live
Nov. 8 — Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
Nov. 9 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Nov. 10 — San Antonio, Texas @ House of Blues
Nov. 13 — Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville*
Nov. 14 — N. Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
Nov. 15 — Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC
Nov. 17 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts
Nov. 19 — Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater
Nov. 21 — Portland, Maine @ Aura
Nov. 23 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Nov. 24 — New Haven, Ct. @ Toad's Place
Nov. 26 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live
Nov. 27 — Newport, Ky. @ Ovation
Nov. 28 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection
Nov. 30 — Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theater
Dec. 1 — McKees Rock, Pa. @ Roxian
Dec. 3 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rapids Theater
Dec. 4 — New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
Dec. 5 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Dec. 7 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Dec. 8 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Dec. 10 — St Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall
Dec. 11 — Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
Dec. 12 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
Dec. 14 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's
Dec. 15 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
Dec. 17 — Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theatre
Dec. 18 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
*Festival Date