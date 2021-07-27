Starset Announce Late Fall 2021 Tour Dates

You can add Starset to the list of acts returning to the road in 2021. The space-focused outfit will be staging their latest round of demonstrations this fall in venues across the U.S.

The trek launches on Nov. 3 in Asheville, North Carolina with the group carrying over tour dates into mid-December before concluding the run Dec. 18 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dustin Bates and crew have been relatively quiet since touring in support of their 2019 Divisions album, but they did release the new song "Infected" back in April to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the Arknights video game release.

All dates, cities and venues for the band's fall demonstrations can be viewed below. Those interested in fan club/VIP packages can check in to the band's website this Wednesday (July 28) at 10AM local time to take advantage of that option. There will also be a Citi cardmember pre-sale starting today (July 27) at 12N ET and running through Thursday (July 29) at 10PM local time. Get details on that here. The general public on sale will start this Friday (July 30) at 10AM local time at this location.

Starset 2021 Demonstrations

Nov. 3 — Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

Nov. 4 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine

Nov. 5 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Nov. 7 — Ft. Smith, Ark. @ Temple Live

Nov. 8 — Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Nov. 9 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Nov. 10 — San Antonio, Texas @ House of Blues

Nov. 13 — Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville*

Nov. 14 — N. Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

Nov. 15 — Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC

Nov. 17 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

Nov. 19 — Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

Nov. 21 — Portland, Maine @ Aura

Nov. 23 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Nov. 24 — New Haven, Ct. @ Toad's Place

Nov. 26 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live

Nov. 27 — Newport, Ky. @ Ovation

Nov. 28 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection

Nov. 30 — Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theater

Dec. 1 — McKees Rock, Pa. @ Roxian

Dec. 3 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rapids Theater

Dec. 4 — New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Dec. 5 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Dec. 7 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Dec. 8 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Dec. 10 — St Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

Dec. 11 — Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Dec. 12 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

Dec. 14 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's

Dec. 15 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

Dec. 17 — Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theatre

Dec. 18 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

*Festival Date