Starset Release ‘Infected’ to Mark ‘Arknights’ Video Game Anniversary
Starset are back with new music today (April 26), releasing the song "Infected" to mark the two-year anniversary of the Arknights video game release.
The pairing makes sense as the game itself is set in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic future and much of Starset's catalog has focused on themes of isolation and longing with a futuristic world view as well.
Singer Dustin Bates in many ways is pulling from fears of present day in the new song "Infected" with ideas that could fit the future as well, sharing in one verse, "We do it one by one / Put your hands up and run / We're addicted to the panic / And we hate the way / This world has become / But there ain't no cure for it / We've been infected." Check out the lyrics in full below.
Starset, "Infected" Lyrics
I think we did it this time
There's something in the air inside the star shine
There's something in the air we'll never know
I can feel it take me
Infected
They're calling on the land lines
The senators are standing on the shorelines
The warning lights are burning all aglow
Now we reap what we sow
Infected
We do it one by one
Put your hands up and run
We're addicted to the panic
And we hate the way
This world has become
But there ain't no cure for it
We've been infected
Here's a challenge for all mankind
The preacher man is warning of the end times
The weatherman agrees but he don't know
So he's got to go now
One if by land and two if by sea
Maybe it's both and we'll all get lucky
Go to the end, man. Don't quit on me
Get what you wanted
Anarchy
Starset's last studio album was 2019's Divisions, which has already yielded the songs "Manifest," "Trails" and "Echo," the latter of which was issued last month. The group also covered Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir" earlier this month as an Amazon Original exclusive.
