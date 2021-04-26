Starset Release ‘Infected’ to Mark ‘Arknights’ Video Game Anniversary

Starset are back with new music today (April 26), releasing the song "Infected" to mark the two-year anniversary of the Arknights video game release.

The pairing makes sense as the game itself is set in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic future and much of Starset's catalog has focused on themes of isolation and longing with a futuristic world view as well.

Singer Dustin Bates in many ways is pulling from fears of present day in the new song "Infected" with ideas that could fit the future as well, sharing in one verse, "We do it one by one / Put your hands up and run / We're addicted to the panic / And we hate the way / This world has become / But there ain't no cure for it / We've been infected." Check out the lyrics in full below.

Starset, "Infected" Lyrics

I think we did it this time

There's something in the air inside the star shine

There's something in the air we'll never know

I can feel it take me Infected They're calling on the land lines

The senators are standing on the shorelines

The warning lights are burning all aglow

Now we reap what we sow Infected We do it one by one

Put your hands up and run

We're addicted to the panic

And we hate the way

This world has become

But there ain't no cure for it

We've been infected Here's a challenge for all mankind

The preacher man is warning of the end times

The weatherman agrees but he don't know

So he's got to go now One if by land and two if by sea

Maybe it's both and we'll all get lucky

Go to the end, man. Don't quit on me

Get what you wanted Anarchy

Starset's last studio album was 2019's Divisions, which has already yielded the songs "Manifest," "Trails" and "Echo," the latter of which was issued last month. The group also covered Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir" earlier this month as an Amazon Original exclusive.

If you like "Infected," the song is currently available via multiple platforms here.

