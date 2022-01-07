G2 Esports is getting into heavy metal.

On Friday (Jan. 7), the co-founder and CEO of the global esports organization, Carlos "ocelote" Rodriguez, shared the gaming outfit's first-ever company song. It's a power metal anthem titled "Our Way" with lead vocals and co-writing contributions from the executive.

He's joined on the track by a veritable supergroup of rock and metal musicians. Additional vocals are performed by Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast), drums by Luke Holland (Starset, ex-The Word Alive), guitar by Jason Richardson (All That Remains, ex-Chelsea Grin), keyboard by Jose "Atlan" Aranda, and cello and violin, respectively, by Tina Guo and Taylor Davis.

In a press release, Rodriguez (pictured above) said, "I've always been a big fan of epic power metal, so to create our first track in this genre really felt right. 2022 is the year of G2, and this song is the declaration."

He continued, "Our expansion into music is the first step of our leap into entertainment. We're already one of the most successful esports brands, and branching out into wider forms of entertainment will enable us to continue entertaining our fans in multiple forms."

As if to ward off musical detractors, Rodriguez added on Twitter, "Epic power metal is my favorite genre. I don't care about its marketability. It's coming from the heart like everything else we do."

The "Our Way" music video follows "several stars from the #G2ARMY as they fight to retrieve 'The Box' from a mysterious dark entity," a description for the clip reads. "Racing through the streets to the power of our anthemic epic metal track, The Box is passed from hand to hand as they race to get it to its final destination. But what is this mysterious box, and can the team contain the power within?" Watch the video below.

G2 has also partnered with Adidas on a 2022 G2 jersey to accompany "Our Way." Get more information on the clothing collaboration here.

G2 Esports was founded in 2015 by Rodriguez, a League of Legends player turned team owner, and Jens Hilgers, an entrepreneur and investor. G2 currently has players competing in LoL, Rocket League, Valorant, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and other video games.

G2, "Our Way" Music Video