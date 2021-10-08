Starset Continue ‘HORIZONS’ Voyage With Melodic Love Song ‘Earthrise’

Who's up for a space age love song? Starset have dropped the third new transmission from their forthcoming HORIZONS album, the melodic yet anthemic new song "Earthrise."

Stepping away from the visual narrative of their previous two videos for the album, Starset instead put the focus on earthly views from outer space, glimpsing the beauty of the terrain from a distance. It serves the song in that Dustin Bates is sharing his longing and fascination with a captivating beauty, singing at one point, "I still fall for you like suns do for skies / Cerulean pouring in from your eyes / Just a hollow moon that you colorize / So powerful I feel so small but so alive / Like watching the earthrise."

This serves as the third song to arrive off the upcoming HORIZONS album, following "The Breach" and "Leaving This World Behind." If you like what you've heard so far, the album is currently available to pre-order ahead of the Oct. 22 street date. Get a closer look and listen to "Earthrise" through the lyrics and video below:

Starset, "Earthrise" Lyrics

i push my feet to the edge

i look and i face my world

this lonely scene, i take it in

it's hard to say where all of it begins and i end

and i waited for the sky to change but, oh, it never did

and i almost dropped my head and lost my faith

then i saw you from a distance

you were worlds away

oh, but you had me from the vision

i never looked away again i still fall for you like suns do for skies

cerulean pouring in from your eyes

just a hollow moon that you colorize

so powerful i feel so small but so alive

like watching the earthrise i walk these streets of loneliness

a tranquil sea

on all horizons

this empty scene of might-have-beens

i stare at starless skies that call to me and i still wish, i still wish, i still wish i still fall for you like suns do for skies

cerulean pouring in from your eyes

just a hollow moon that you colorize

so powerful i feel so small but so alive

like watching the earthrise they said that we both were too different

that all of the shine would fade away

but i wish that i'd never listened

cause you pulled me from the gray i still fall for you like suns do for skies

cerulean pouring in from your eyes

just a hollow moon that you colorize

so powerful i feel so small but so alive

like watching the earthrise

Starset will soon be hitting the road to support their new album. They've scheduled their fall "demonstrations" stateside to kick off next month, starting with a concert Nov. 3 in Asheville, North Carolina and continuing through the finale Dec. 18 in Cleveland. See all of their "demonstrations" and get your tickets here.