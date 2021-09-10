Starset Start Daring Journey With ‘The Breach’ Video, Announce New Album Details

Starset recently announced their latest batch of demonstrations taking place later this fall, and now comes word they'll have new music to support as well. The group just revealed the details for their fourth album Horizons, kicking things off with a video that sets the tone for what's to come for their song "The Breach."

The group have often pursued futuristic themes throughout their music and visual presentations and "The Breach" continues in the mindset, with the video centering on a couple and their son seemingly controlled by modern artificial intelligence, who make the bold move to escape their supposedly idyllic domicile and flee to the hills to seek their own freedom. The video appears to be the first in a series of clips to come, leaving viewers with a cliffhanger at the end of this opening installment.

The visual fits with the song's narrative with singer Dustin Bates belting at one point, "Am I alive? / Am I pretending? / You said I could fly / So go on then / Fill my eyes with fire / I'm a sleeper awakened / I set my sails with desire / And drift to the edge where the fate ends / And fade in," sharing the sentiments of the family in the video. Get a closer look at the lyrics and video below.

Starset, "The Breach" Lyrics

follow me

follow me now

once more into the breach

can you see

can you see how

this is the way to destiny am I alive?

am I pretending?

you said I could fly

so go on then

fill my eyes with fire

I'm a sleeper awakened

I set my sails with desire

and drift to the edge where the fate ends

and fade in follow me

follow me now

once more into the breach

can you see

can you see how

this is the way to destiny crystallized

under the weight of the nothingness

calcified

by the end

I am losing hope

we are wonder-made

but we wonder the wilderness in violence

I just want to be home with the light again

take me home follow me

follow me now

once more into the breach

can you see

can you see how

this is the way to destiny follow me

follow me now

once more into the breach

can you see

can you see how

this is the way to destiny follow me

follow me now

once more into the breach

can you see

can you see how

this is the way to destiny follow me

follow me now

once more into the breach

can you see

can you see how

this is the way to destiny

Starset, "The Breach"

Starset's fourth studio album, Horizons, is currently set for an Oct. 22 release through Fearless Records. Pre-orders for the album are currently underway at this location. You can check out the full track listing and artwork below.

In addition, tickets are currently available for Starset's previously announced demonstrations in November and December. Check their website for ticketing info.

Starset, Horizons Artwork + Track Listing

Fearless Records

"UNVEILING THE ARCHITECTURE"

"THE BREACH"

"OTHERWORLDLY"

"ICARUS"

"EARTHRISE"

"LEAVING THIS WORLD BEHIND"

"DEVOLUTION"

"ANNIHILATED LOVE"

"ALCHEMY"

"DISAPPEAR"

"ENDLESS ENDEAVOR"

"SYMBIOTIC"

"DREAMCATCHER"

"TUNNELVISION"

"INFECTED"

"SOMETHING WICKED"