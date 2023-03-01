Static-X have canceled their March 1 show in Vancouver, British Columbia. It was to be part of their ongoing "Rise of the Machine" North American tour with Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead and Twiztid.

The gig, to be the fourth show of the two-month-long trek, has been called off due to a mechanical issue with Static-X's tour bus, as the band said on Wednesday.

The Rickshaw Theatre in Vancouver, where the Canadian gig was to take place, has confirmed that the entire concert has been canceled and stated that ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

"We are very sorry to report that due to a mechanical issue with the Static-X's tour bus, the band will be unable to make tonight's show in Vancouver," Static-X said on Twitter. "The replacement part is on the way and the band will be up and running by tonight."

They continued, "We will see everyone tomorrow in Spokane WA, and we will continue the rest of the tour as scheduled. We sincerely apologize to everyone in Vancouver for this unavoidable situation!"

The band added, "We were beyond excited to play for the sold out audience tonight in Vancouver and we will do our best to schedule a new date at some point."

Fear Factory missed the first date of the tour in San Francisco due to inclement weather. The package was first scheduled for 2022 before being postponed to 2023. Static-X reunited in 2018 with the vocalist Xer0 center stage honoring the late Wayne Static.

Rise of the Machine 2023 Tour Dates

March 2 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

March 3 – Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert Hall

March 4 – Reno, Nev. @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

March 5 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades

March 7 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren *

March 8 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater *

March 9 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Diamond *

March 10 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues *

March. 11 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec *

March 12 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues *

March 14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theater *

March 15 – Orlando, Fla. @ Plaza Live *

March 16 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground *

March 17 – Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage *

March 18 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA *

March. 19 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza *

March 21 – Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live *

March 22 – New Haven, Conn. @ Toad's *

March 23 – Montreal, Quebec @ Corona *

March 24 – Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix *

March 25 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall *

March 26 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues #

March 28 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian #

March 29 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts #

March 30 – Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs #

March 31– Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde *

April 1 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave *

April 2 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center *

April 4 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection *

April 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Del Mar Hall #

April 6 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue #

April 7 – Chicago, Ill. @ House Of Blues #

April 8 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore #

April 9 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theater #

April 11 – Denver, Colo. @ The Summit #

April 13 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House Of Blues #

April 14 – San Diego, Calif. @ House Of Blues #

April 15 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater #

May 5 – West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go

* With Mushroomhead

# With Twiztid