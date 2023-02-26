Fear Factory Miss First Show of New Tour Due to ‘Extreme Weather Conditions’

Last night (Feb. 25), Fear Factory were set to play their first show in almost seven years – not to mention their first show with new singer Milo Silvestro – in San Francisco, Calif. Unfortunately, they were forced to cancel their set due to a severe bout of winter weather.

As Loudwire previously reported, Fear Factory were set to kick off their rescheduled ‘Rise of the Machines’ tour (which also features Static-X, Dope, Mushroomhead and Twiztid) at The Fillmore. Sadly, a mixture of fierce snowfall and strict travel prohibitions prevented them from playing.

Yesterday evening, the band posted to Instagram a photo of themselves standing in the snow. The explained:

Due to extreme weather conditions here in California Fear Factory will not make the first show on the “Rise Of The Machine”tour at the Fillmore in San Francisco. We tried everything we could but the California Highway Patrol did not permit anyone from driving through the “Grape Vine” Tejón Pass on the I-5 freeway for safety reasons. We apologies to anyone who bought tickets to see us but i promise “We Will Be Back”. We will link back up on the tour w/ @staticxofficial in Portland Oregon see u there.

Their announcement received both supportive and sarcastic reactions. Specifically, one fan replied, “Just happy you’re all safe. Love you,” while another declared: “Hope you have better luck on the remaining dates! Cannot wait to see Milo do his thing live.”

Elsewhere, someone joked, “Wow that's barely any snow.” Likewise, a different supporter said: “For safety reasons?? It's a little bit of snow, what's so dangerous about that!”

Gratefully, Static-X were completely understanding, as they wrote on Twitter: “SAN FRANCISCO: Due to the inclement weather, Fear Factory was unable to make it to the venue for tonight’s #RiseOfTheMachine show. But, don’t worry. Static-X and + DOPE + are both here and we cannot wait to see you all tonight!!”

You can view both social media posts below.

Luckily, it won’t be long before both bands are finally able to share the stage (and Silvestro is properly introduced to audiences). In fact, the second show of the ‘Rise of the Machines’ tour will take place tomorrow night (Feb. 27) at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore.

You can check out the full list of remaining tour dates below, as well as grab your tickets here.

Don't miss our in-depth exploration of who Silvestro is and how he came to join Fear Factory, too. Also, you can read about Static-X’s new Xer0 mask and outfit (which they'll be showcasing during the tour).

2023 Rise Of The Machine North American Tour Dates

Feb. 27 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland

Feb. 28 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox^

Mar. 01 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rickshaw Theater^

Mar. 02 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory^

Mar. 03 – Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert Hall

Mar. 04 – Reno, Nev. @ Virginia Street Brewhouse^

Mar. 05 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades

Mar. 07 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren*

Mar. 08 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater*^

Mar. 09 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom*^

Mar. 10 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues*

Mar. 11 – San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theater*

Mar. 12 – Houston, Texas @ House Of Blues*

Mar. 14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theater*

Mar. 15 – Orlando, Fla. @ Plaza Live*^

Mar. 16 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground*

Mar. 17 – Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage*

Mar. 18 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ T.L.A.*

Mar. 19 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza*

Mar. 21 – Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live*

Mar. 22 – New Haven, Conn. @ Toad’s*

Mar. 23 – Montreal, Quebec ! Corona*^

Mar. 24 – Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix*^

Mar. 25 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall*

Mar. 26 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House Of Blues #

Mar. 28 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian#

Mar. 29 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts#

Mar. 30 – Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs#

Mar. 31– Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde*

Apr. 01 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave*^

Apr. 02 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center*

Apr. 04 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection*

Apr. 05 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Del Mar Hall#

Apr. 06 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue#

Apr. 07 – Chicago, Ill. @ House Of Blues#

Apr. 08 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore#

Apr. 09 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theater#

Apr. 11 – Denver, Colo. @ The Summit#

Apr. 13 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House Of Blues#

Apr. 14 – San Diego, Calif. @ House Of Blues#

Apr. 15 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater#

May 5 – West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go

* Featuring Special Guest Mushroomhead

# Featuring Special Guest Twiztid

^ Not a Live Nation Date