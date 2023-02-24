In advance of their headlining Rise of the Machines tour with special guests Dope, Fear Factory and more, Static-X have just unveiled an all-new mask and outfit for the anonymous frontman known only by the pseudonym Xer0.

To showcase the latest evolution of Xer0, Static-X partnered with Eddie Yang of Deity Creative, a notable costume designer and prop maker whose work has been featured in big name movies such as Avatar, Iron Man, Robocop, The Amazing Spider-Man, Terminator: Salvation, Man of Steel and more.

Yang, alongside creative director Edsel Dope (who just dropped a new Dope album, Blood Money Part Zer0, today - Feb. 24) and Ed McDonough of ECCO Studios, have provided Xer0, the figurehead paying tribute to the late Wayne Static onstage with StaticX, with a well-timed update.

View additional photos of Xer0 below.

About getting to work with Static-X, Yang enthuses, "I have always been a metal fan and have listened to Static-X since their first release Wisconsin Death Trip. I am honored to contribute to Wayne's legacy and to work with the band on their incredible vision for evolving Static-X and Xer0 into something that is truly unique. This project finally combined my passion for character design and metal music into one big check-off the bucket list!"

“Eddie is a genius,” adds Xer0, "We wanted to evolve the Xer0 character into a more cybernetic/robotic figure for the Rise Of The Machine Tour and Eddie absolutely fucking killed it!!!!!!!"

Bassist Tony Campos states, “Eddie took the mask to a level that we never imagined possible, and we are so stoked with the result."

Not only does Static-X's tour kick off tomorrow (Feb. 25), the group, also comprised of the surviving Wisconsin Death Trip lineup with the blessing of Wayne's family, recently announced the Project: Regeneration Vol. 2 album. The record follows Vol. 1, which came out in 2020, and features the final recordings of Wayne Static's original vocals amid the 13 tracks, one being a cover of Nine Inch Nails' "Terrible Lie.

See the music video for that cover here and look for the album to be released on Nov. 3 later this year.

After a big year in 2022, which included a summer tour supporting Rob Zombie and Mudvayne and openers Powerman 5000, Static-X are hitting the road again hard with North American dates from Feb. 25 through April 15 on the books. Head here to see all the upcoming stops and, for tickets, visit this location.

Static-X's Xer0 — New 2023 Mask + Costume

Static-X, Xer0 Jeremy Saffer

