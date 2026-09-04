Static-X have sued Matt Zicari, also known as "Matt Zane" and "Lord Zane," for sharing alleged unauthorized footage and he's issued a response.

The suit was filed against Zicari by Static-X, bassist Antonio "Tony" Campos and Brian C. Ebejer (Edsel Dope) in California on Aug. 20. It claims that Zicari, who's a videographer and musician, had previously been working on an official documentary centered around the band called Evil Disco, which was funded by Static-X and their manager.

Loudwire obtained copies of the lawsuit and a subsequent demand letter that was issued to Zicari on Sept. 2. Read a breakdown below.

What Does Static-X's Lawsuit Against Matt Zicari Say?

The complaint states that the band paid Zicari around $75,000 for his work on the film and that he "voluntarily" quit working on it roughly a year ago. It further alleges that Zicari "is now weaponizing valuable, confidential Static-X digital property against them on a daily basis" and is sharing unauthorized footage from the Evil Disco documentary in attempt to publicly exploit the band.

Static-X claim that Zicari has attempted to monetize these clips by linking payment forms and asking fans for financial support and also allege that he accessed and posted on the band's official X (formerly Twitter) account on Aug. 5, sharing his side of the narrative and making "disparaging remarks" against the group.

"Zicari was recorded in 2023 (within the unreleased copyrighted footage of the Evil Disco Static-X documentary) expressing his full support for Static-X, Campos and Ebejer. It is only now — in his selfish pursuit of Internet fame and fast money — that Zicari has made an abrupt about face and is egregiously exploiting Plaintiffs’ own digital property against them," the suit reads.

The suit ultimately claims that Zicari engaged in copyright infringement, a breach of contract, breach of confidence, false light (invasion of privacy) and are asking for protection from Zicari and seeking damages over $1 million.

Demand Letter Issued to Zicari Following Lawsuit Filing

On Sept. 2, Harder Stonerock — the law firm representing Static-X and the aforementioned individuals in the lawsuit, issued a demand letter to Zicari following up on some of the claims mentioned in the original filing. The letter alleges that after filing the suit, Static-X learned that Zicari was in possession of other footage and audio recordings that belong to the band, which he apparently shared to his TikTok account @lordzaneproductions.

"In the time since they filed this action in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on August 20, 2026, our clients have subsequently learned that — in addition to the data and storage media specifically mentioned in their Complaint — you apparently also hold copies of further audiovisual footage and/or audio recordings belonging to Static-X and/or Mr. Ebejer that was originally captured and stored on Mini DV cassettes, DVDs, CD-ROMs, hard drives and possibly other media sources commonly used in the late 90s and early 2000s," the letter reads.

The letter demands Zicari to surrender all of the physical, intellectual property and documents of the band's that he has in his possession and that he is not to delete or destroy any of it. The demand lists all of the possible mediums he may have this information stored on, including physical formats, computers and servers.

What Did Zicari Say in Response to the Lawsuit?

Zicari shared a video on his new Instagram account yesterday (Sept. 3) addressing the lawsuit. He claimed they are suing him over a documentary he's supposedly working on about late Static-X frontman Wayne Static and his wife Tera Wray Static, which is not the same Evil Disco film the band filed the lawsuit over.

Evil Disco is the only documentary film mentioned in the legal documents.

"Here's my official statement: this changes nothing. I'm still making the movie, I'm still releasing the movie and I will do it by any means necessary, even if I have to send all of you a private link," Zicari said in the clip.

"As far as the allegations are concerned, I gotta talk to a lawyer before I can address each one of them specifically, I'm probably not going to be able to talk about a lot of it. But I will say this — I absolutely, 100 percent did not steal any footage. That is absolutely absurd."

See the full video below.

What Else Has Zicari Said About Static-X on Social Media?

In a video Zicari shared on Aug. 31 on Instagram, he said that the Wayne and Tera Wray Static film will be out in 2027 and will be free for fans to watch.

"I am currently in talks with a European website, a music site that is possibly willing to host the movie and make it available to all of you. Why is that significant? Because it will be very difficult for them to go after the movie overseas when it's housed on an overseas server," Zicari said.

READ MORE: 12 Infamous Rock + Metal Legal Battles

He added that he's working on setting up a mailing list for people to subscribe to for updates since his social media accounts have been repeatedly shut down. There is also allegedly a "new" Wayne Static song in the works that Zicari is working on and currently having mastered.

As noted in the lawsuit, the caption for Zicari's Instagram video featured several ways to send him money, including his PayPal, Venmo and Cash App account handles.

Static-X in 2026

Currently, Static-X do not have any tour dates on the books, but all updates and the latest information on the group can be found at their website.

See our picks for the top industrial bands of all time in the gallery below.