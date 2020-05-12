Steel Panther Bring Full Production for Upcoming ‘Concert to Save the World’

While Zoom performances are nice, there's something great about the fun of a full production live show that we're all missing right now. But Steel Panther are ready to bring back some of that fun, with their "Concert to Save the World" coming on June 7.

The outrageous rockers are set to perform (yes, all six feet away from each other) in a totally sanitized, undisclosed location in Los Angeles, giving viewers a full stage production performance using multiple cameras so you can get the full Steel Panther experience.

The event will air live at around the globe (see the poster below for specific time zone times), but you'll need a ticket to attend. Tickets for this virtual concert will cost $15, with proceeds from each ticket sold going to benefit the Heavenly Pets Animal Rescue and Live Nation's Crew Nation Fund.

eOne

Any fan who has purchased Steel Panther's Butthole Burner effects pedal prior to the show will get a free ticket to attend the event. The band will also be giving away three pedals live during the concert event, as well as a guitar, merchandise from sponsor Monster Energy, a Jambox, skateboard and other items. The band will take some breaks during the show to interact with their fans watching online as well.

“This concert is guaranteed to, at the very least, have our microphones plugged in and facing the right direction.,” explains Steel Panther. “We feel like heavy metal hasn’t been represented in any recent broadcasts. It is time to bring spandex and hairspray back to the forefront and ripping guitar solos into your living rooms. Additionally, Steel Panther would like to inform you that it is totally legal to attend this concert naked!”

The show will air via the Steel Panther website and you can purchase your tickets here. The concert comes as the band continues to support their latest album, Heavy Metal Rules.