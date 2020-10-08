Steel Panther Announce ‘Halloweenie Ride’ Livestream Concert

Steel Panther have already performed two livestreamed concerts this year as well as a pair of drive-in gigs. They're keeping the live entertainment coming despite an ongoing pandemic and have just announced their Halloween special, dubbed the 'Halloweenie Ride Livescream.'

The Oct. 31 performance is, of course, a play on the band's spectacularly filthy, piano-driven power ballad "Weenie Ride," off their 2011 album, Balls Out.

This gig will be broadcast from the Viper Room in West Hollywood and is available to view from around the world. Steel Panther will hit the stage at the following global times: 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 10PM GMT / 11PM (Berlin) / 5AM (Hong Kong) / and 8AM (Sydney - Monday morning).

Tickets are $15 in advance and $17 the day of and if you're a Fanther fan club member, your ticket is free. To get yours, head here. And if you want to hang out virtually with all four members of the band, well, they're offering up a 'You Can't Beat the Meat & Greet' VIP experience too.

Excited to once again hit the stage for a worldwide audience, Steel Panther enthused, "Carve your scariest jack-(off)o-lanterns. Get your sluttiest Halloween costume on and prepare for the all the musical tricks and treats you can handle in one livestream. It is also the one day a year where no one bitches about having to wear a mask. It's better than a ferris wheel or a water slide — it’s The Halloweenie Ride Livescream."

Steel Panther