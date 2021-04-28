Ratt’s Stephen Pearcy Uncovers Unheard Solo Song ‘Don’t Wanna Talk About It’

Ratt lead singer Stephen Pearcy has shared a previously unreleased solo song called "Don't Wanna Talk About" along with a never-before-seen music video for the tune that originates from somewhere in the 2000s.

The single emerged on Tuesday (April 27), with the accompanying video premiering on YouTube that night. Over on Pearcy's official website, the rocker's team shared a handful of still images from the clip and offered a little bit of info about the making of the number.

See the photos and watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"One thing you can always count on with Stephen Pearcy is a consistent flow of writing new music," the update reads. "Year after year, he writes and records songs — true gems that would rock the socks off of any Ratt 'n' roll fan. Stephen writes with Ratt in mind, but when years go by and Ratt hasn't released a record, Stephen continues down his creative path regardless. Here is an unearthed rockin' gem, written entirely by Stephen Pearcy, music and lyrics … circa 2000s."

"Don't Wanna Talk About" was recorded with a group of musicians Pearcy' dubbed the Ratt Bastards: Erik Ferentinos on lead guitar, Mike Duda playing bass and Greg D'Angelo behind the drum kit. Pearcy himself provides additional guitars in addition to his singing.

As for Ratt proper, following a burst of renewed visibility due to their appearance in a 2020 Geico commercial, the group has yet to deliver with a new album. (Their last studio set, Infestation, arrived in 2010.) Late last year, the band was back in the studio and promised fresh material was on the way. Then, just this month, former drummer Bobby Blotzer (who was previously battling Pearcy for control of the Ratt name) returned the fold for a show with Pearcy. Before that, Pearcy had indicated his desire for a reunion of the original lineup.

Stephen Pearcy, "Don't Wanna Talk About It" Video Stills

officialstephenpearcy.com

officialstephenpearcy.com

officialstephenpearcy.com

Stephen Pearcy, "Don't Wanna Talk About It" Music Video