Legendary guitar shredder Steve Vai recently revealed that he plays a part in the forthcoming Foo Fighters horror-comedy movie, Studio 666.

But it's not a role that viewers would necessarily spot…without the rocker's help.

That's because Vai lent a hand to the film's production in a way that mostly obscures his identity — but not his guitar chops — as the musician shared in a Twitter thread on Thursday (Feb. 17).

"Last night I attended the premiere screening of the new [Foo Fighters] movie Studio 666," Vai said. "What a hoot! The movie is just off the charts gory and funny. Our favorite Foos are cast in a haunted house where Dave becomes possessed and starts doing strange things."

He continued of "one scene where Dave is trying to explain to the band what he wanted them to play, but he is half out of his mind and starts wailing wildly. Dave doesn't actually shred as a guitar player, and I actually live a 3 minute walk from where they were filming. So Dave called me and asked if they could shoot my hands and shredding for the scene. It was a glorious blast of demonic shred pleasure and when I saw it in the theater, I had to throw my head back and laugh."

It's not the first time Vai’s given his guitar talents to a film. In 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, he provides multiple riffs from offscreen. And Vai plays the devil's henchman guitar wiz Jack Butler in '80s flick Crossroads, where he even overdubbed some guitar for the movie’s Ralph Macchio.

Studio 666 opens in theaters Feb. 25. Vai has postponed his touring for the year due to injury. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Foo Fighters recently released the movie song "March of the Insane" and added more dates to their 2022 North American tour.

Watch the Studio 666 trailer beneath Vai's tweets.

Studio 666 Trailer