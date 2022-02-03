Steven Wilson, prolific progressive rocker and the founder of the band Porcupine Tree, has revealed he's releasing a book about his life and career, Limited Edition of One, on April 7.

The autobiography tells the inside story of Porcupine Tree's ascent from teenage shredders to Grammy-winning influencers, Wilson's subsequent solo career, and how he achieved musical success with little acknowledgment from the mainstream.

Wilson says, "The more I thought about it, the more I realized my career has been unusual. How did I manage to do everything wrong but still end up on the front cover of magazines, headlining world tours and achieving Top 5 albums?"

He adds, "How did I attract such obsessive and fanatical fans, many of whom take everything I do or say very personally, which is simultaneously flattering but can also be tremendously frustrating? Even this I somehow cultivated without somehow meaning to. My accidental career."

The memoir is due from Constable, an imprint of French publisher Hachette. Both hardcover and ebook editions of Limited Edition of One will be available.

Porcupine Tree, who went on hiatus in 2010, recently announced their return and a new album, Closure/Continuation, to be released in June.

Go here to pre-order Limited Edition of One.

'Limited Edition of One' is unlike any other music book you will ever have read. Part the long-awaited memoir of Steven Wilson: whose celebrated band Porcupine Tree began as teenage fiction before unintentionally evolving into a reality that encompassed Grammy-nominated records and sold-out shows around the world, before he set out for an even more successful solo career. Part the story of a twenty-first century artist who achieved chart-topping mainstream success without ever becoming part of the mainstream. From Abba to Stockhausen, via a collection of conversations and thought pieces on the art of listening, the rules of collaboration, lists of lists, personal stories, professional adventurism (including food, film, TV, modern art), old school rock stardom, how to negotiate an obsessive fanbase and survive on social media, and dream-fever storytelling.

Steven Wilson, Limited Edition of One Book Art

