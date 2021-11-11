Stone Temple Pilots Call Off Remaining 2021 Tour Dates Due to COVID-19

You can add Stone Temple Pilots to the group of acts affected by COVID-19 in their attempt to return to touring this year. The band nearly made it through their run, but announced via social media that a member of their touring organization recently tested positive for COVID and they are shutting down their remaining tour dates as a result.

The group had just two more dates remaining, scheduled to appear at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona, Fla. this weekend as well as an upcoming date at Tulsa's Skyline Events Center.

In a statement, the band wrote, "During routine Covid-19 testing of our band and crew, we have discovered that a member of our organization has tested positive for the virus. Out of an abundance of caution, we must regretfully cancel our remaining shows on this current tour; our appearances in Daytona, FL at the Welcome to Rockville Festival and Tulsa, OK at the Skyline Event Center. Refunds for the Tulsa show can be made at your point of purchase."

They added, "Thank you to everyone that came out to see us this fall, it was wonderful to see all of your beautiful faces in person again. We hope to be able to do this again with you all very soon."

Pre-pandemic, the band had just started supporting their Perdida album, a record primarily recorded stripped back and with unique instrumentation that was released in early 2020.

The cancellation of the final two dates brings the band's 2021 touring to an end, but the group is expected to return in 2022. At present, the only dates on their schedule include a festival appearance March 19 and 20 in Adelaide, Australia. Stay up to date with their touring plans here.